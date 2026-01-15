Major NFL Cornerback’s Brother, 20, Arrested for Alleged DUI

Beckette DeJean, the younger brother of NFL cornerback Cooper DeJean, was arrested for an alleged DUI in Iowa over the weekend.

According to booking records from the Ida County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), the 20-year-old was arrested and charged with a first offense of operating while intoxicated. He was booked into the county jail at approximately 1:09 a.m. on Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Transportation states that the first offense within the Hawkeye State is large fines, as well as license suspension and jail time.

Numerous outlets report that the NFL quarterback’s brother previously played for the University of South Dakota Coyotes football team. Although he did not appear in any 2023 or 2024 games, he did compete with the scout team. He also attended practices throughout the seasons.

Meanwhile, Cooper DeJean, who is two years older than Beckett, was deemed the youngest athlete to be selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. He previously played defensive back for the University of Iowa.

Hours before his arrest, Beckett celebrated his big brother’s All-Pro First-Team selection. He shared a post on the Philadelphia Eagles’ Instagram account featuring Cooper alongside his teammate, Quinyon Mitchell. The post also read, “All-Pro Duo.”

The NFL Cornerback Shares His Goals for the 2026 Season

Following the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss in the NFC Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers, Cooper DeJean spoke about his goals for the next season.

“I like playing inside, being involved in the run game,” he said, per The Athletic. “And I feel like I have the abilities to do that at that position. But obviously, it’s not up to me, but that’s what I’d like to do.”

DeJean also spoke about his teammate, Reed Blankenship, who just finished playing the final year of his rookie contract. He doesn’t have an extension from the Eagles yet.

“He’ll be my brother for life, regardless of what happens,” DeJean stated. “If he comes back, or if he’s elsewhere. I know he loves being here and loves this organization. So, obviously, I hope we can bring him back. But you never know you.”