Major Hollywood Star Reveals They’re Donating Kidney To A Stranger

A major Hollywood star is preparing to donate a kidney to a complete stranger. And they revealed it in a completely casual way.

Hollywood star Jesse Eisenberg appeared on TODAY to discuss his movie Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Rather than just plug for his movie, Eisenberg casually mentioned that he decided to donate one of his kidneys to a stranger.

“I’m actually donating my kidney in six weeks,” he said. “I really am – I don’t know why – I got bitten by the blood donation bug. I’m doing an altruistic donation (in) mid-December. I’m so excited to do it.”

The Hollywood star is donating his kidney who has advanced kidney disease and who is a complete stranger.

Hollywood Star Donating His Kidney

“It’s essentially risk-free and so needed,” Eisenberg said. “I think people will realize that it’s a no-brainer, if you have the time and the inclination.”

He explained how that process works.

“Let’s say person X needs a kidney in Kansas City, (and) their child or whoever was going to donate to them is, for whatever set of reasons, not a match, but somehow I am,” he said. “That person can still get my kidney and hopefully that child of that person still donates their kidney, right? But it goes to a bank where that person can find a match recipient, but it only works if there is basically an altruistic donor.”

Donating his kidney is something that he’s wanted to do for the past 10 years. His doctor friend finally pointed him in the right direction.

“I was in the hospital the next day and went through a battery of tests, and I’m now scheduled in mid-December,” he said. “The way it works now is you can put a list of whoever you would like to be the first to be at the top of the list.”

Additionally, he donates as much blood as he can as well.

“I just have so much blood in me, and I feel like I should spill it,” Eisenberg joked. “I really like doing it, and I don’t know why.”