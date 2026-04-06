Major Food Network Personality and Wife Welcome Baby, Choose Very Unique Name

Food Network star Duff Goldman and his wife, Johnna Goldman, have welcomed their second child together, announcing the birth of a baby boy with a strikingly unconventional name.

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Duff Goldman made an Instagram post, where he shared adorable photos of his newborn son. One little detail detracted from the otherwise heartwarming post. The name of his son.

On March 31, the world welcomed Samurai Jack Goldman.

Samurai is an unusual name already, but his middle name being Jack also turns his name into a tribute to a cartoon character.

Goldman spoke to PEOPLE about the birth of his son and the peculiar naming choice. “We didn’t name our son after Samurai Jack, the cartoon,” he reassured. “It just kind of worked out that way.”

“When I was a kid, the coolest dude that we knew when I was younger, his name was Sam. He was the first one to build a skateboard ramp of all of our friends. He was the best skater. He was the best surfer. He always threw the biggest tricks.”

So he wanted to name his son Sam, but then he got to wondering. “What if instead of, like, Samuel, or Sam, his actual name on his birth certificate was Samurai?”

Samurai Jack Goldman Was Born A Healthy Baby

More important than naming conventions, however, is the health of the baby. And thankfully, Sam was born healthy.

“Before lil’ Sam came along I was certain that my heart was at capacity. I had no more room to fit any more love because how could I possibly with the two most beautiful girls in the world. I was right, there was no more room. Instead, my heart just grew a few sizes and now my little family is just a tiny bit bigger,” Goldman wrote on Instagram.

“I’m so excited to get the chance to raise a good little man into the world. I’m so excited for this sweet little baby to live his life and become the man he is destined to be.”