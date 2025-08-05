major-dj-and-wife-announce-birth-of-baby-boy

A fan-favorite DJ just dropped the bass… and a baby. But it’s the savory snack the new dad got afterward that’s leaving some fans queasy.

On Monday, Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, married to BBC radio host Vick Hope, took to Instagram to celebrate his “superhero” wife. In the heartfelt post, he shared a series of photos from Ibiza capturing the precious moments following the home birth of their son, Micah.

“Micah is here,” the “One Kiss” hitmaker wrote alongside the snaps, taken on July 20. “My wife is a superhero, and I am in complete awe of her primal wisdom! Just so grateful. We love you so much, Micah.”

Image via Instagram / Calvin Harris

The 41-year-old shared a glimpse into the birth, including his 35-year-old wife’s delivery in an inflatable pool, the couple holding Micah together right after, as well as the DJ (real name Adam Richard Wiles) cradling their son in the sun.

The “Feel So Close” DJ also shared a shockingly graphic shot of Vick’s placenta, followed by a gut-churning transformation journey—dehydrated, processed, and served up as pills.

While many quickly offered their congratulations to the couple in the comments section, others were startled by the graphic nature of the photo, which has since been flagged with an age restriction by the social media platform.

“A disclaimer about the placenta would’ve been nice tho!” one top comment read. “Didn’t expect to see a full-on placenta pic whilst eating my lunch today,’ another disturbed onlooker added. “Placenta and placenta pills were not on my bingo card for today, but OK,” a third fan joked.

Vick Hope and Calvin Harris in March. (Photo by JMEnternational/Getty Images)

However, others praised the DJ for sharing the graphic aftermath of bringing a baby into the world.

“Congratulations! Thank you for normalising home birth (and placentas!) with these beautiful pictures. What a dream,” one fan gushed.

Singer Becky Hill was one of many who applauded the choice to share images of the placenta.

“Amazing, we grow a whole new organ to provide life!” she wrote. “Good job not wasting it either, that’s some goddess magic right there!”

The placenta is an organ made during pregnancy that delivers oxygen and nutrients to the baby while filtering out toxins. Some people believe eating it after birth boosts health for new moms.

There are several ways to prepare the placenta for consumption, ranging from eating it raw to cooking it. Many parents, like DJ Calvin Harris and Vick, opt to have the placenta dehydrated and processed into capsule form through a method known as encapsulation.

However, the CDC warned of contamination risks from improper storage and preparation of the organ, strongly advising against the practice.