Major Country Star Reveals He Almost Retired After Serious Health Issues

Country music almost lost one of its shining stars. A major country star revealed he almost retired after suffering several health issues.

Tim McGraw says that he considered hanging up his cowboy hat for good. The 58-year-old discussed the challenges of performing while at a tour stop at the Yaamava’ Theater in California, via New York Post.

“I’ve had four back surgeries and double knee replacements, just in the last couple of years,” McGraw said.

His most recent back surgery almost took him permanently out of the game. The country music star said that the injury left him very depressed and considering retiring. But he decided to stick with it.

“Things were getting really bad,” he said. “The doctor who did my double knee replacement is here tonight. Dr. Chen, where you at? There he is!”

Major Country Music Star Considered Retiring

The country music star also talked about his wife, Faith Hill, having multiple surgeries.

“And my wife has been going through quite a bit of surgeries – she’s had five neck surgeries, and she’s had a couple of hand surgeries. Her hand surgeon, Dr. Rose, is here tonight,” he said.

Then McGraw got serious for a moment and discussed how he considered retirement after feeling depressed.

“So, part one of that story. The reason I wanted to tell that part is because the doctors are here. The second part of that story, is, after going through all of that for a couple of years and getting depressed over it and all of those things — stuff not going right,” he explained.

“And this spring, before I had my final back surgery, things were getting really bad, so I was seriously contemplating and figuring out how to walk away. I didn’t want to, but I didn’t think it was going to get better,” the artist shared.

Fortunately for fans, McGraw overcame his injuries. It inspired him to sing the song “King Rodeo,” which addressed aging and mortality.

“But it’s gotten better. So, during that process, I had this idea for this song that sort of dealt with facing age and facing all that stuff that comes along with it,” McGraw said.

McGraw will be performing several more concerns. Fans of the country music star are pleased that he’s still in the game.