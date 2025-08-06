tim-mcgraw-just-shaved-his-head

Bald is the new bold. Country singer Tim McGraw recently debuted a new look, stepping out with a freshly shaved head.

The 58-year-old turned heads in Nashville last week, debuting the new bald look—and that wasn’t the only thing catching attention. McGraw seems to have hit the gym hard, showing off his impressive biceps in a burgundy T-shirt, paired with green cargo pants and statement blue-and-orange sneakers.

Last Thursday, McGraw took to his Instagram Stories to address a headline highlighting his shaved head and “ripped muscles.” Sharing a screenshot of the article, he revealed that the primary reason behind his bald look is simply due to the weather.

“Long, hot summer,” he wrote in the caption, alluding to the sweltering heat in Nashville.

McGraw also embraced his signature bald and buff style, complete with his iconic cowboy hat, as he took the stage for the pregame concert at the MLB Motor Speedway Classic. The event featured an exciting matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend.

Before performing the pregame concert, he stood for an interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, proudly showcasing his bald scalp.

Tim McGraw sporting his shaved head look in an interview with ESPN. (Image via YouTube / ESPN)

McGraw was also spotted chatting up Reds player Jose Trevino in the locker room.

Jose Trevino and Tim McGraw at the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic in Bristol, Tennessee, on August 2. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Braves ended up coming out on top, despite McGraw’s support of the Reds…

Tim McGraw Recently Returned to Performing After Surgeries Sidelined Him

In May, McGraw returned to the stage after recovering from a series of surgeries that had temporarily kept him out of action.

McGraw recently appeared on The Bobby Bones Show, where he was asked about his health. “Getting there. I had three back surgeries, double knee replacements in the last 6, 8 months,” he explained.

“I had had a back surgery before the tour last year, and that sort of went south on me at the beginning of the tour, and sort of compensating for that, my knees went out like three weeks into the tour,” he added.

“So I had to finish the tour with my knees completely gone and my back gone, and as soon as I got off tour, I went in and had the surgeries done. I had my knee surgeries done, and in the process of recovering from my knee surgeries, my back went out again, and I had to have another back surgery.”

“I feel better. Some mornings are better than others, but yeah,” he added.

Judging by McGraw’s physique as of late, it seems the good days far outweigh the bad days.