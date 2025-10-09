major-country-rock-singer-reveals-engagement

A beloved pop-rock singer turned country star is getting hitched again.

Darius Rucker is now off the market after keeping his relationship private. The 59-year-old announced his engagement to singer-songwriter Emily Deahl, 33, in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known,” the “Let Her Cry” singer wrote in the caption to the sweet post. “The day I met you, I knew I didn’t want to go another one without you. Now I don’t have to.”

The black-and-white Instagram photo showed Rucker, barefoot and on one knee, viewed from behind, while Deahl smiled broadly down at him. Both appeared casually dressed, with Deahl wearing a black sweater and her hair in a ponytail.

In a subsequent selfie, Deahl beamed as Rucker kissed her cheek.

Image via Instagram / Darius Rucker

Deahl also posted to her Instagram Stories, explaining why the Hootie and the Blowfish frontman hadn’t appeared much on her social media before the engagement.

“I never intended on keeping this part of my life from you guys for so long, but somewhere along the way of loving him, I discovered how sacred love is to me,” Deahl wrote, per PEOPLE. “And all I wanted to do was protect it.”

“But damn, I’m glad I don’t have to spend the time photoshopping him out of every photo now,” she added.

Darius Rucker Only Recently Revealed His Relationship with the Singer

Rucker recently hinted at his relationship by posting a selfie with Deahl from Las Vegas on social media. He captioned the post, “Wizard of Oz at @spherevegas with my love & my boys. 1000/10!!!!!”

Meanwhile, fans of the “Wagon Wheel” singer rushed to the comments section with Rucker well on his engagement.

“Great to see 2 people find happiness. It’s so hard nowadays. Congrats!” one fan gushed. “The sweetest girl. Congrats to you both,” a second fan added. “SO BEYOND HAPPY FOR YOU TWO!!!” a third fan exclaimed.

Of course, high-profile pals also weighed in.

“Congrats!” country superstar Miranda Lambert (and the Grand Ole Opry) wrote. “Massive Congrats!!!!” entrepreneur Chris Frederick echoed.

Rucker was previously married to Beth Leonard for nearly 20 years, from 2000 to 2020. During their marriage, they had two children: daughter Daniella, 24, and son Jack, 20. He also has a daughter, Carolyn, 30, with his ex, Elizabeth Ann Phillips.