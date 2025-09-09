Darius Rucker Reveals He’s Dating Pop Singer

Years after his split from ex-wife Beth Leonard, Darius Rucker reveals he has been dating a pop singer.

Videos by Suggest

In a post on Instagram over the weekend, the “Wagon Wheel” hitmaker shared a snapshot of himself with his “love,” Emily Deahl.

“Wizard of Oz at [the Sphere in Las Vegas] with my love [and] my boys,” he shared. “1000/10!!!!!”

Although this is the first time Darius Rucker has spoken about the relationship, both he and Emily Deahl seemingly hinted they were seeing each other in other social media posts.

In July 2024, Deahl shared photos of her puppies, writing, “Sorry I’ve been absent, I had twins.”

Rucker was seen with the dogs in a Facebook post a month later. “Introducing my boys Freddie and Larry!!!” he wrote. The singer/songwriter posted a photo of himself walking the dogs in early 2025.

He also promoted one of Deahl’s recent TikTok videos last week.

Darius Rucker Previously Spoke About How He’s Learned ‘A Lot’ From His Divorce

In a 2023 interview with Apple Music’s Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen, Darius Rucker opened up about his split from Beth Leonard.

“I learned how there’s help out there for people,” the Hootie & the Blowfish frontman explained. “You know, being raised the way I was and where I was, that’s not always… and in the Black community especially, that’s frowned upon a lot too. But I learned that there’s a lot of people out there that’ll talk to you, that’ll help you out.”

While speaking about the guilt that came with his divorce, Rucker said that his “50-something self” is a lot more forgiving than his “mid-20-something self,” mainly because he has to be.

“You have to, because life goes on,” he noted. “Your kids are still your kids, and you have a life, and you try to make the best of it. Like I always say, [Leonard is] a saint, she’s an amazing human being, and she’s a great mom. And we get through life.”

The couple was married from 2000 until 2020 and shared two children, daughter Daniela Rose and son Jack. Rucker has a daughter, Carolyn Pearl Phillips, with his ex, Elizabeth Ann Phillips.