major-cbs-sitcom-star-weds-in-texas

Young Sheldon alum Montana Jordan has officially graduated from sitcom star to husband, tying the knot with his partner, Jenna Weeks, in a cute Texas ceremony over the weekend.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old star of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage married Weeks in a cowboy-themed wedding at the Dove Hollow estate in Texas. Around 200 guests attended the celebration, including Jordan’s costars Emily Osment, Rachel Bay Jones, Will Sasso, Jessie Prez, and Raegan Revord.

“We wanted something that said country but elegant,” Weeks, who wore a white cowboy hat three times too large for his head at the ceremony, told PEOPLE. The young actor mentioned that the couple wanted a wedding that was both “memorable and intimate,” making the size of the event an important factor.

“Family is really important to us, and being surrounded by them fills our cup,” Weeks explained to the outlet. “I didn’t have any must-haves other than having our families celebrate with us,” Jordon agreed.

The Sitcom Star and His New Bride Shared Their First Dance to a Beloved Country Hit

According to PEOPLE, the couple exchanged handwritten vows. Their first dance was to Chris Stapleton’s version of “Tennessee Whiskey,” followed by the mother-son and father-daughter dances.

Jordan and Weeks made their relationship Instagram official in 2021, during their senior year of high school. In May of last year, they welcomed their daughter, Emma Rae. A few months later, Jordan started off 2025 by proposing to his baby momma.

The young actor says marriage, to him, means having “a best friend for life.”

“It means through thick and thin, she is the one till death do us part. And you know what, I might even look around for her after that in heaven,” he added.

“What getting married means to me is dedicating your life to this person, promising to always be there, to love unconditionally and without hesitation,” Weeks told PEOPLE. “To always put them first, to listen, to encourage, and never stop being their friend first.”

The Young Couple Shared Their Engagement on Social Media Back in January

Weeks and Jordan announced their engagement in January by sharing photos from the proposal and posting heartfelt messages to each other on Instagram.

“To the Woman I love most. You are the light of my life, Sweetheart. I love you to the moon and back a million times and more,” Jordan wrote in his post. “I can’t wait to see what the future brings for us and our family.”

“All I can say is YESS!” Weeks shot back in her post.

“I can’t think of a better person that I would want to spend the rest of my life with. Montana is such an amazing father. He has a generous, kind, loving heart that only few get to see. I’m so glad I’m one of them,” she added.

Jordan is best known for playing Georgie Cooper on Young Sheldon and its spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. In the sitcom spinoff, he and Osment star as newlyweds adjusting to life with their daughter CeeCee, despite a 12-year age gap.