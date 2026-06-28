savannah-guthrie-speaks-out-after-new-note-claims-her-missing-mom-is-dead

Following the news that a new note claimed her missing mom, Nancy, is dead, months after she went missing, Savannah Guthrie breaks her silence.

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During the June 23 episode of Today, Guthrie shared her appreciation for those who have supported her amid the search for Nancy.

“I love you guys, and I love this place,” she said. “This is unusual and unprecedented to say the least to be sitting here. But I don’t have any comment on this story, and I’m not involved in our coverage—but I can’t pretend I’m not here. And so, since I am, I wanted to take the opportunity to ask people to, to beg people to come forward, somebody knows something.”

She further stated, “And this is a new story today that’s on your radar. But this is the life that my sister lives, I live, that my brother lives, that our extended family lives, that our children live every day, and we are in agony. And we cannot be at peace. No matter how much I try to come out here every day and smile and find that joy, I will. I promise I will. This is the moment to tell you that we need your help. We’re begging for your help…We love our mom, and we’ll never stop looking for her, ever.”

Savannah’s mom was first reported missing on February 1 when she failed to show up to a church service near her Tucson, Arizona home. Law enforcement has since said Nancy may have been abducted.

Since then, Savannah has been speaking out publicly, begging those who took Nancy to bring her home.

A New Note Says Nancy Has Died

A note, which was sent to multiple outlets, revealed that Nancy has died. There was no apology or request for payment for the release of her body.

Sources told NBC News that while there was no apology, the writer of the note expressed some regret over Nancy’s alleged passing.

Further details, including what the note specifically states, have not been revealed.

A previous note following Nancy’s alleged abduction stated that she was safe. The sender of the note also requested cryptocurrency in exchange for the 84-year-old’s release.

Savannah, alongside her brother Camron and sister Annie, responded to the message in an Instagram post.

“We received your message, and we understand,” she said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace.”

The FBI previously described the suspect as a man of average build, 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black Ozark Trail Hiker Pack 25-liter backpack.

