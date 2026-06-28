government-says-disneyland-attraction-must-close-in-2027-unless-major-change-is-implemented

A Disneyland attraction is facing the possibility of indefinite closure if one major change isn’t implemented.

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According to the local media outlet KTLA, Autopia, an attraction open in Disneyland’s Tomorrowland since 1955, has been ordered by the California government’s Air Resources Board to retire its gas-powered vehicles in early 2027 or face permanent closure.

The media outlet reported that work is currently underway for the design, engineering, and testing of new fully electric vehicles for the ride. Resort officials say that the plans are expected to be unveiled soon.

Autopia is described as a racetrack attraction that first opened at the famous theme park on July 17, 1955.

“Autopia is the only existing Tomorrowland attraction dating back to Disneyland Park’s opening day in 1955,” the theme park states. “When the cars first took to the road, they captured America’s fascination with the latest transportation innovation, the ‘freeway.’ Over the years, the roadways and car styles have been updated, but the fun stays the same.”

Even after 70 years, the ride still retains its iconic charm.

“Cruise the scenic winding roads of this classic attraction in a souped-up coupe,” the ride’s description reads. “Pick up the pace as you rumble under a small bridge and see iconic attractions like the Matterhorn in the distance. Spot Honda’s Humanoid Robot and Bird along the road.”

The ride currently features a working gas pedal and steering wheel. It has two “classy chassis seats” for 2 adults or 3 children.

Disneyland Previously Announced Plans to Replace the Gas-Powered Vehicles on the Attraction

Disneyland announced in 2024 that it planned to replace its gas-powered vehicles.

“As the industry moves toward alternative fuel sources, we have developed a roadmap to electrify this attraction and are evaluating technology that will enable us to convert from gas engines in the next few years,” the theme park’s spokesperson, Jessica Good, told the Los Angeles Times at the time.

Bob Gurr, the designer of the original Autopia cars, also spoke out against the current attraction’s functionality.

“Get rid of those God-awful gasoline fumes,” he declared.

Gurr also spoke about the redesign. “This has to be done with positive urging, rather than attacking and criticizing,” he noted.