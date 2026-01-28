major-cbs-show-officially-ending-on-may-21

A major CBS show is officially ending after 30 years.

Videos by Suggest

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert confirmed that The Late Show will end on May 21, 2026.

Colbert first announced that CBS had canceled his show last summer.

“This is all just going away,” he said about the production and its set. “I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I’m so grateful to the Tiffany Network for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home.”

He then shared, “And of course, I’m grateful to you, the audience who have joined us. And I am extraordinarily, deeply grateful to the 200 people who work here.”

CBS previously announced that the cancellation of the hit show was “purely a financial decision.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert will end its historic run in May 2026 at the end of the broadcast season,” George Cheeks, at the time a Paramount co-CEO, said in a statement. “We consider Stephen Colbert irreplaceable and will retire The Late Show franchise at that time. We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late night television.”

At the same time, Paramount was awaiting regulatory approval of its merger with Skydance. The deal was approved days after the CBS show was canceled.

President Trump Previously Celebrated the Cancellation of the Long-Running CBS Show

Following the news that The Late Show was officially axed from CBS, President Trump publicly celebrated the announcement.

“I absolutely love that Colbert got fired,” he declared on Truth Social at the time. “His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

Colbert reacted to Trump’s comments days later by stating during a Late Show episode, “How dare you, sir? Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?”

He then bluntly added, “Go f— yourself.”