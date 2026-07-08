Singer’s Sudden Death Under Investigation: Latest on Lauren Bennett’s Passing

An investigation is underway following the shocking death of “Party Rock Anthem” singer Lauren Bennett.

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UK law enforcement sources told TMZ that Kent and Medway Coroner’s Service is leading the investigation into Bennett’s death. It was confirmed that she died in Meopham on May 29, and the investigation was opened on June 12, nearly a month before her death was announced.

A private memorial service for the singer was notably held about a week and a half ago. Among those who attended the event were her bandmates from G.R.L. and Paradiso Girls.

Bennett’s bandmates in the pop group GRL confirmed the news that she had passed away in an Instagram post. However, they didn’t disclose a cause, manner, or place of death.

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren,” the statement read. “Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us. We will forever cherish the love, laughter, and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.”

The bandmates added, “Rest peacefully, sweet Lauren. [heart emoji] You will always be in our hearts.”



The investigation into Bennett’s death will proceed until October 30. She is survived by her daughter, Harlow, whom she shares with Footloose star Kenny Wormald.

Bennett Suffered a Health Scare Months Before Her Death

Just after the news broke about Bennett’s death, the singer’s father, Richard, revealed she had suffered a health scare months earlier.

“Months before her death, Lauren experienced a severe reaction to a prescribed medication,” he shared on Instagram. “As a family, we all rallied around her and did everything we could to support her.”

He further shared, “We have no suspicions regarding the circumstances of her death, only deep disappointment that, for five months, medical professionals and NHS services failed to treat her appropriately during her time of greatest need.”

Richard further stated that his daughter was “deeply loved” and will be missed every day for the rest of her loved ones’ lives.

“I hope she will be remembered for her remarkable achievements, her beautiful music, and the incredible person she was,” he added. “Her legacy lives on through her daughter, her family, and through the music she leaves behind.”

Richard and the rest of the Bennett family requested privacy and respect while they grieve.