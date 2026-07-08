comedian-diagnosed-with-brain-injury-after-multiple-er-visits

British comedian Luisa Omielan is on the road to recovery after being diagnosed with Post-Concussion Syndrome and PTSD following a brain injury.

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In a recent TikTok post, Omielan revealed she had recently gone to the ER three times, which “knocked her sideways.” It wasn’t until after the multiple visits that she finally received answers regarding her health woes.

“Everything is going to be fine,” she said. “But I have had a minor brain injury and have been diagnosed with Post Concussion Syndrome and PTSD.”

The comedian further explained that her Bernese Mountain dog Bernie had also been struggling with health issues of her own.

“My sweet Bernie is also having some health issues at the moment because we are twins and do everything together,” she pointed out. “She has been an absolute trooper, and I am very lucky to have her and love her so much.”

Omielan then shared, “One of the trickiest things is keeping going when life knocks you sideways. It’s just going to take a little time. These past few weeks have been incredibly challenging, but I’m grateful that there’s a clear path forward now. I just need to focus on recovery.”

The comedian then praised her sister for helping her through her health battle.

“I’m also very lucky to have my wonderful sister,” she noted. “Who’s been gently pushing me through exposure therapy and encouraging me to try things again, one step at a time.”

Omielan Is Taking a Step Back From Her BBC Show During Recovery

Meanwhile, Omielan stated that she was stepping back from her BBC show, Politics 4 Bitches, amid her recovery.

“I’m not creating much content right now or able to work,” she said. “Many of you have asked how you can support me while I recover. If you’d like to, my Patreon has been a lifeline, it is my only income until I’m well enough to plan and deliver shows.”

The comedian noted that she was grateful for those who have helped and continuously supported her.

“Thank you all for the love and kindness, sorry to the audiences and venues I have had to cancel,” she added. “I am gutted and want to come back ASAP.”