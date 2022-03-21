Maitland Ward’s Net Worth: How Much Of Her Income Is From OnlyFans?

Before Maitland Ward became a star in the world of adult entertainment, she found success as a young actress in mainstream roles on TV and in movies. But the California-born performer decided to ditch traditional acting years ago and it doesn’t look like she has any regrets! She currently has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, as well as a huge fan base on the lucrative subscription-based site, OnlyFans. So what is Maitland Ward’s net worth? Here’s an investigation into her current economic status and how much of it comes from the popular OnlyFans platform.

Maitland Ward’s Early Career

(Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Ward got her start back in 1994 when she was just 17 years old. She scored a part on the CBS soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, where she remained in a recurring role for two years. After that, she began landing guest-starring roles on TV shows such as USA High and Home Improvement. In 1998, Ward was added to the main cast of the popular ABC sitcom, Boy Meets World, which is the mainstream role she’s best known for. When that show ended in 2000, she transitioned to film, appearing in an indie movie called Dish Dogs and the Wayans’ Brothers comedy White Chicks in 2004.

But by 2007, Ward had grown weary of the mainstream acting world and decided to call it quits. Over the next few years, she started experimenting with social media and eventually built up a large following on platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat. Ward says social media was critical to her career pivot, as it allow her to break free from the typecasting she experienced as a former teen star.

“I’m a former Disney star so I was often typecast as being this kinda sweetsy comedy girl,” she said in a 2020 interview on the Tamron Hall show. “Which is fine and I loved that, but I’m also this other person who likes to explore her sexuality…I love that I have a history with Disney and a wonderful show like Boy Meets World, but I’ve grown and I’ve evolved and I just want to do all sorts of different things, and [social media] has allowed me to do that.”

Would Ward ever consider a return to mainstream media? Maybe. In an interview with Suggest, the Raw 38 star revealed she’d be up for a Boy Meets World reunion. “I was on the set [of the Netflix spin-off, Girl Meets World] several times and I was with all the cast and everything and it was a lot of fun to see, you know, the old, the old crew, you know, behind the scenes somewhat. So that was kind of like stepping back in time,” she said. “But yeah, I think it would be fun to have like a total reunion show like Friends. That would be fun for me to do.”

Her Pivot Into Adult Entertainment

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

After gaining thousands of fans over the years by posting provocative content on social media, Ward decided to officially make the leap into adult entertainment in 2019. She signed with an adult talent agency and starred in her first adult feature, Drive.

“I really got to set myself free with this and really express myself in a way that I haven’t done before,” she said about the project in a 2019 interview with InTouch Weekly. “I don’t think my fans have seen me like this before—really, they haven’t. It’s just very deep sensuality, and I think that is a really fun way to play an explorer, and I got to do things that I wouldn’t have thought in the past. Just these sexual situations that are sort of taboo.”

Since then, Ward has appeared in a string of adult videos, including Lesbian Superstars, We All Do It, Too, Unprofessional, and Poolside Affairs. She also created her OnlyFans account, which has racked up 1.23 million likes to date.

Maitland Ward’s Net Worth In 2022

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Maitland Ward has an estimate net worth of $2 million. While we don’t know exactly how much of that comes from OnlyFans, the porn star says it’s a significant amount. “I feel very fortunate because I get six figures a month from OnlyFans,” she admitted to TMZ. “And continually, too.” When asked if that’s more than she made in mainstream entertainment, Ward said, “Absolutely.”

Ward also says that she thinks OnlyFans is a fantastic platform because it gives women and sex workers the opportunity to prosper. “OnlyFans gives content creators and sexual performers so much money and validation, and so much, like their own business,” she told Suggest. “They built so much on OnlyFans. So it gives so much power to women, especially to be able to make money in this way.”