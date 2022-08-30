Maggie Sajak Shared The Fun Benefit Of Working With Dad On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Ahead Of Season 40

These days, it looks like Wheel of Fortune is a family affair! Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak recently revealed a fun bonus that comes with working alongside her game show host father.

Maggie Shares Benefits of Working With Dad Pat Sajak

“Yes, we do carpool together,” Maggie captioned a photo of herself and Pat. She’s sporting a white miniskirt, a light blue button-down shirt, and nude strappy heels, while her dad is wearing one of his usual snappy suits.

RELATED: Pat Sajak And Vanna White’s Retirement Plan, What We Know

Fans loved the picture of father and daughter. “I’m so excited Maggie! Hope to see more of you on social media!” one person wrote. Another joked, “So who chooses the music to listen to in the car?”

From Country Music To Law School, Maggie Has Done It All

Maggie is currently working on Wheel of Fortune as a social correspondent, but she has also joined the game show in a different capacity. While Pat was recovering from surgery in January of 2020, Vanna White took over his hosting duties and Maggie took over as the letter-turner.

She’s also a country artist. Maggie released her first single, “First Kiss,” in 2011. One of her songs was featured in an episode of Sweet Home Alabama. Maggie has a lot on her plate—her careers in music and television notwithstanding; she graduated from Princeton University and is currently attending law school.

Maggie: ‘I’m Thrilled To Be Working With [‘Wheel of Fortune’]”

Her role as social correspondent entails bringing fans an inside look at what goes on behind the scenes of Wheel of Fortune. In a statement about her role on the show, Maggie said, “I’m excited about the opportunity to bring an insider’s look at the show with new behind-the-scenes features, interviews, videos, and insights.”

“The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them,” she finished. In addition to providing content for Wheel of Fortune fans, Maggie will give insider info on online giveaways and other fan contests.

RELATED: Pat Sajak Getting Called Out (Again) For Latest Faux Pas Against Vanna White

The 40th season of Wheel of Fortune will start airing September 12th, and fans of the game show are excited to see what sort of insider glimpses Maggie will provide through social media!

More From Suggest