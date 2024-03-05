Madonna Reveals Terrifying Details About Her ‘Near-Death’ Health Scare

Getting personal about her hidden battles, Madonna opens up about her terrifying near-death health scare.

During her Celebration Tour performance in Los Angeles on Monday, Mar. 4, Madonna spoke about the health scare and what happened. She previously ended up with a bacteria infection right before her tour was set to kick off.

“I would call in every other day and ask [my doctor] why I didn’t have any energy, when was my energy going to come back, when was I going to feel myself again, when can I go on tour again?” she shared with the audience. “All he would say is, ‘Go outside, in the sun.’”

Madonna then explained that getting around her home was a struggle. However, she continued to move around in order to help build back her strength.

“It was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun. I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult, and I didn’t know when I could get up again, when I could be myself again, and when I’d have my energy back,” she said. “It’s a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control, and that was my lesson: to let go.”

Madonna went on to thank those who took care of her and listened to all of her endless complaining. “You’re patient and you’re kind. You still are.”

Madonna’s Manager Asked About Getting Back on the Road While She Was Hooked Up to Medical Machines

Meanwhile, Madonna opened up about her manager, Guy Oseary, asking her when she would be ready to get back on the road while she was hooked up to medical machines. Her health initially delayed her Celebration Tour.

“I took the oxygen out of my nose, I looked at him, and I said, ‘in two f—ing months!’” Madonna declared. “I just said it. Sometimes you just have to say s—, put it out in the universe, and it happens.”

Along with speaking about her health woes, Madonna revealed how her family helped get her to where she is today.

“My children are what really helped me pull through because they worked so hard. My children worked so hard. I didn’t want to let them down, so I just set a date, and that date became a reality.”

Madonna’s Celebration Tour is currently set to wrap up on Apr. 26 in Mexico City’s Palacio De Los Deportes.