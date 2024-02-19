Madonna Falls Off Chair, Tumbles Backward on Stage During Seattle Concert

Not the performance she was expecting, Madonna reportedly fell off her chair and tumbled backward while on stage during her Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena show over the weekend.

According to TMZ, the incident happened while Madonna was singing Open Your Heart during the Sunday, Feb. 18, performance. It was the final night of her Celebration Tour.

While sitting in her hair, one of the music icon’s dances tilt it back. However, they ended up losing control and sent the singer crashing onto the floor.

La Reina del Pop Madonna, vivió un incómodo momento, cuando uno de sus bailarines la dejó caer por accidente en un show en vivo en Seattle.



El icono musical cayó durante su segundo concierto celebrado en esa ciudad, tomándolo la caída con humor y riéndose junto a los bailarines.… pic.twitter.com/7lkz1WQqqs — Noticias Telemicro (@NTelemicro5) February 19, 2024

After laying on the ground for a second, Madonna, thankfully, got back up. She then told the crowd, “S—, I forgot the words.” She eventually continued on and finished the show without any other issues.

Fans quickly took to X to share their thoughts about the incident. “It’s impressive how she quickly recovered and got back up with a smile,” one fan wrote. “Madonna is known for her resilience and dedication to her performances.”

“Even with a little stumble, she keeps going and puts on a great show. It just goes to show that even the biggest stars can have their moments, but they always know how to handle it like a pro.”

Another fan added, “It’s impressive how Madonna handled it with a smile and kept on performing. She’s such a pro!”

Lionel Richie Wants Madonna to Replace Katy Perry on ‘America Idol’

Days after Katy Perry announced her departure from American Idol, Lionel Richie revealed that Madonna is one of his top picks to be a judge on the long-running TV competition.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! it was suggested that American Idol should narrow it down to Madonna and Cyndi Lauper to replace Perry. Richie quickly jumped on the idea that the Material Girl songstress should take on the role.

“Wow. Madonna, if you’re listening … call me,” Richie stated. “We got to call.”

Richie then spoke about American Idol and how the production team is being tight-lipped about Perry’s replacement. “This is a great show, and what I love most of all is that we are artists, so we know what we’re talking about.”

“And these kids are scared to death. So I love sitting there as the wise pooh-pas of the three of us, and we’re sitting there, and we’re all kind of giving information that we know is real.”

When discussing what traits would be needed to replace Perry, Richie added, “So whoever is coming on the show has got to be well, [compared to] Katy, you got to be humorous forever. And on top of that, knowledgeable.”