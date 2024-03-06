Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Shows Bare Chest With Sheer Bodysuit at Fashion Week

Taking fashion to a whole new level, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes was seen showing her bare chest with a sheer bodysuit during Paris Fashion Week.

According to TMZ, the pop icon’s eldest daughter was at the Yves Saint Laurent Menswear F/W show wearing the revealing outfit. A long black coat accompanied the ensemble.

Madonna’s daughter began her fashion career in 2010. The mother-daughter duo created a teen clothing line called Material Girl. The line appeared at Macy’s stores. The clothing line’s name was inspired by Madonna’s hit 1985 single

Leon made her official modeling debut in the perfume ad campaign for Pop by Stella McCartney. She has since appeared in campaigns for various fashion brands, including Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Dion Lee, and Tom Ford. Leon also became the face of Coca-Cola’s 3000 Zero Sugar in 2023.

She previously spoke to Interview about her modeling career. “I enjoy being very hands-on with the campaigns I do,” she said in 2021. “So that I’m not just modeling, per se. I dance, I have a very specific sense of style and I’m interested in aesthetics, so I like to incorporate all those parts of myself into my projects.”

Leon also shared Madonna’s career advice. “She’s very much like, ‘Proceed with caution and think about what you want to be known for,'” she noted. “I’ve thought a lot about that recently, because as a ‘model,’ you’re basically relying on your looks. It can feel very overwhelming and can potentially cause a lot of insecurity.”

Madonna’s Daughter Reflects on Growing Up With Pop Icon Mother

In early 2023, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes spoke about what it was like to grow up with the pop icon as a mother.

“I remember getting in trouble for p—ing on a very important document of my mum’s, in her office,” Lourdes told The Face. “She was not paying attention to me or something, and I just squatted and let the pee flow.”

Despite the behavior, Lourdes stated she was otherwise a well-behaved child. “I feel like I would have gotten spanked if I wasn’t well-behaved. Manners were very important to my family growing up.”

However, as a teenager, her behavior took a turn. She started partying with friends. “I would sneak up to the roof to smoke a spliff, but I wouldn’t sneak out,” she said. “There was no curfew to be had because there was no going out. My dad would let me go hang out with my friends sometimes on the weekends, but I really wouldn’t consider that going out.”

Lourdes went on to add that she didn’t go clubbing until she was 19-20 years old. “I was in Michigan for a year, then I came back to New York, and that’s when I started to step out.”