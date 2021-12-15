Madonna Calls Out Rapper 50 Cent For ‘Fake Apology’ Calls His Meme Of Her ‘Misogynistic, Sexist, Ageist’

Madonna continues to feud with 50 Cent, even after the rapper posted an apology for “talking smack” about an Instagram post from the pop star. In a video posted to social media, Madonna called out the rapper, saying, “You were trying to shame me.”

Madonna: ‘Your Apology Is Fake’

“Your apology is fake, it’s bulls**t and it’s not valid,” the singer continued, referring to 50 Cent’s apology for making fun of a racy picture of her. The rapper reposted the photo, saying, “yo this is the funniest s**t LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up.”

Madonna blasted him for his comments, posting a photo of the two together and accusing him of “pretending” to be her friend. 50 Cent went on to post an apology: “I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. Ok I’m sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings.I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology.”

Madonna and 50 Cent Continue To Fight

Clearly, the popstar didn’t feel 50 Cent was being sincere. “….an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for. What you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”

She continued, “You didn’t hurt my feelings, because I didn’t take it personally. I could never take it personally because you’re not coming from an enlightened place.” Madonna went on to accuse the rapper of “trying to put a limit on when women should be able to feel good about themselves.”

“Finally, I just want to say, I forgive you,” she added. “I hope that one day, you wake up and see a different point of view. I wish you all the best.” The rapper has not publicly commented on Madonna’s video, but fans were quick to show their support for the singer. “Always coming from light! Thank you for being you, such an inspiration to our youth!” one person commented. Another wrote, “Thank you for being you.”

Madonna’s photos have been getting a lot of attention lately. The singer recently came under fire for a V Magazine photo shoot after she said the people who worked on the shoot were not paid and worked long hours. Many called the pop star out for not paying the workers out of her own pocket.

