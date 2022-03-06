Madonna’s 1985 Photo Reveal Shocking Changes Amid ‘Youth-Crazy’ Plastic Surgery Rumors

Madonna has faced rumors in recent years that she’s gone overboard with pricey plastic surgery, with some tabloids claiming the legendary singer spent a whopping $500,000 on procedures over the years. Looking back at Madonna’s first red carpet photo, it’s clear that the “Like A Virgin” songstress’ looks have changed dramatically, especially when compared to her latest shots on Instagram. Take a look and compare for yourself.

Madonna’s Plastic Surgery In The Tabloids

It’s a topic that comes up again and again in the tabloids: Madonna strikes “fear” in fans following plastic surgery “spree.” She’s “unrecognizable” following her $500,000 surgery binge. She’s “youth-crazy” and frightening fans with her “freaky” face. Obviously these outlets are overexaggerating, and of course they offer absolutely zero evidence to justify their outrageous “$500,000” figure. That being said, Madonna has clearly had some work done over the years.

In one of Madonna’s latest posts on Instagram, she shared photos from the set of a music video that she was promoting. The “Material Girl” singer looked almost other-worldly, but we’re not sure if this was a look for the video or if it’s a more permanent change.

Latest Photos Of The Singer

While the look is certainly shocking for longtime fans of the singer, Madonna doesn’t look quite so unnatural in other photos she’s uploaded to the social media site. These photos make it clear that Madonna has had some work done over the years, though perhaps not half a million dollars.

The difference in her face since her debut album, Madonna, is obvious to see when looking back at older photos of the songstress. From her cheeks to her jaw to her chin, it’s obvious that Madonna hasn’t shied away from going under the knife. Though the tabloids love spinning the singer’s use of plastic surgery as proof that she’s “youth-crazy” or otherwise desperate to stay in the limelight, at this point, it’s just part of her persona.

Madonna has become a legend in the entertainment industry by not being afraid to push the boundaries of what’s acceptable. She released a song in the 80s called “Like A Virgin,” for goodness sake. For the entirety of her public life, Madonna has done exactly as she pleases, and we don’t think she’ll be changing that any time soon just because a few tabloids write unflattering stories about her.

Madonna Fresh From Her ‘Like A Virgin’ Tour

American singer and actress Madonna at a party at the Palladium in New York City, to celebrate the end of her Virgin Tour, 1985. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

In this photo, taken in 1985 at the end of her Like A Virgin tour, Madonna looks almost nothing like her current self. The only part of her that’s semi-recognizable is her eyes. And, sure, there’s been about 40 years between her latest photo and this one, but natural aging alone doesn’t explain the difference we see. Something tells us Madonna wouldn’t have it any other way.

