Machine Gun Kelly Debuts Fangs, Tooth Gems in Wild New Look

Machine Gun Kelly had millennials nostalgic for Hot Topic licking their black lipstick-covered lips after debuting his new fangs.

On Monday, July 15, the 34-year-old rapper and actor revealed a new set of fangs in a video posted on his Instagram. MGK also shared a close-up photo, posing with his mouth open to display his new pointy teeth adorned with tooth gems.

In the video, Kelly captured himself marveling at his new fangs in a dental treatment room. The rapper zoomed in repeatedly, grinning and opening his mouth while shaking his head, clearly amused by his fresh bite.

MGK also sported new ink of a raven on each side of his neck. “🐦‍⬛🐦‍⬛ with the blessing of Odin,” he wrote alongside the Instagram carousel. He also gave a hat tip to his tattoo artist, Corey Doran.

In the photos, MGK is seen posing outdoors, wearing a black Nirvana T-shirt inside out and a silver Chrome Hearts chain. Odin’s ravens are on full display in the shots.

Machine Gun Kelly Fans React to His Bold New Bejeweled Fangs

Machine Gun Kelly’s 8.9 Million Instagram followers flooded the comments under his post debuting his bejeweled fangs. Needless to say, reactions were mixed.

“Ok I love him but why is he trying to stay a teenager instead of aging gracefully… the dude is 34 with a money piece and diamond studs on his teeth,” the top comment read. “The Edward Cullen in me is screaming,” a Twilight fan quipped.

However, many fans gushed over Machine Gun Kelly’s gothic new look. “Lord. The eyes, the fangs, the neck tat, the hair line 🤌🏻 😩,” one fan wrote. “The new fangs and the neck new tattoo go crazy hard together wow,” a second fan agreed. “I’m sorry the FANGS🔥🤍 that moment when vampire diaries and your mgk obsession collide,” a third fan exclaimed.

Meanwhile, other fans speculated on the possible deep meaning behind MTG’s new raven neck ink. “[In Norse Mythology]” a pair of ravens named huginn, representing memory, and muninn, representing thought, sit on odin’s shoulders and tell him everything they see,” one fan pointed out.

Machine Gun Kelly’s latest transformation follows his February surprise, where he unveiled extensive blacked-out tattoos covering his arms and chest, effectively concealing most of his previous ink.