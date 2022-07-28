Luke Bryan Serenaded A Fan For Her 85th Birthday, And It’s The Best Thing We’ve Seen This Week

Country star Luke Bryan made one fan’s birthday very special with a personal serenade. At a recent performance, Bryan singled out a fan celebrating their 85th birthday and made her special day even better.

Bryan Celebrates Lucky Fans Birthday With A Beer And A Song

“@twolanebrewing is for anyone above the age of 21,” Bryan captioned a video clip of himself with his arm around the lucky fan. “Including grandma. Love ya Bristow #RaisedUpRightTour.” In the video, Bryan sings to the woman, as someone behind them holds a sign that reads, “Luke, Strip It Down For Grandma’s 85th Birthday!”

RELATED: ‘American Idol’ Judges Finally Address Controversial Video That Caused Teen Contestant To Exit Show

While some might have hoped Bryan would take the sign literally, the country star sang a few lines from his 2015 track, “Strip It Down.” He also handed the fan a beer from his Two Lane brewery line.

Fan Reactions: ‘You Made That Grandma Very Happy!!!’

Fans loved the video of Bryan having a special moment with the fan. “Happy 85th Bristow Grandma! Birthday Concert Goals Achieved!” one person wrote. Another commented, “So freaking adorable. You made that grandma very happy!!!!”

“Love watching @lukebryan celebrate this special lady tonight! Best concert I’ve ever been to! So much FUN and so many laughs!” a fan shared. Another wrote, “i flipped out when this happened. it made me so happy.”

The country star is currently on tour in support of his 2020 album Born Here Live Here Die Here. Bryan has been posting tons of photos and videos of the tour on Instagram, from behind-the-scenes looks at the show, to crowd photos.

Will Bryan Return To ‘American Idol?’

He also just finished up filming on Season 20 of American Idol, judging contestants alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the singing contest show would be coming back for a 21st season. Bryan, Perry, and Richie are expected to return as judges.

While talking to Taste of Country, Bryan revealed his thoughts on how he might have fared had he auditioned for American Idol. “I’d have just had to go up there and been me, and I think I would’ve done pretty well,” he explained. “I think my voice would have held its own, certainly in the category of boy next door, country kids. I see myself in a lot of these kids.”

While Bryan’s fans love getting to see him judge contestants on American Idol, they’re happy he’s back on tour, performing his hits and making lucky fans’ nights with a personal serenade!

More From Suggest