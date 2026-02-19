Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean’s Business Endeavor Hits Major Snag

Well, it looks like Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan’s business venture hit a bigger snag than a beat-up Chevy on a muddy back road with a cracked red cup on the dashboard. (or some other bro-country cliché).

E3 Chophouse, the Nashville steakhouse co-owned by Aldean, Bryan, and former MLB player Adam LaRoche, seems to have served its last supper. The restaurant abruptly closed its doors after Valentine’s Day weekend, announcing the news this morning in a social media post that had less fanfare than an encore from Aldean himself.

“We’re temporarily pausing operations as we evaluate what Nashville needs next,” the message from the restaurant began. “Our team is assessing market opportunities and exploring potential rebrand and re-concept strategies for the future of this location.”

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan show off their matching tattoos back in 2014. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for 2014 Festival Productions Inc.)

LaRoche and his brothers opened the original E3 Chophouse in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, in 2013. In 2019, the former MLB player partnered with Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan to open a second location in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village.

“Jason & Luke jokingly talked for years about opening an E3 Chophouse in Nashville, and over time those talks became more serious,” Adam LaRoche explained on the restaurant’s website. “This is the town they call home, and they’re directly involved in the development and design of the restaurant. It’s come a long way from Luke wearing the E3 hat I made as a novelty many years ago, and we are humbled and excited to bring the restaurant to Music City.”

News of Aldean and Bryan’s business troubles came, rather poetically, on the same day that another bro-country favorite, Kane Brown, opened his own Nashville bar.

Kane joins a veritable conga line of other country artists with their names in neon over downtown Nashville, including Kid Rock, Jelly Roll, Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, and pretty much everybody else with a record deal and a dream.

Hopefully, Brown had better luck than Aldean and Bryan…