Does Lucy Liu Have A Husband? All About Her Love Life

Lucy Liu is an Emmy-nominated actor with quite a few major roles under her belt. From Kill Bill to Charlie’s Angels, everyone has a Lucy Liu character that they know and love. Still, as well-known and loved as Lucy Liu is, her personal life is not in the public eye the way her career is. Many fans are wondering: is Lucy Liu married? Who has this Hollywood beauty’s heart?

In 2000, Lucy Liu made headlines with actor and once-coveted bachelor, George Clooney. While the alleged Hollywood power couple never confirmed their relationship, they didn’t shy away from attending the red carpet together. This rumored romance wasn’t just a quick fling, either. In 2006, the pair shared a celebratory New Year’s Eve kiss.

In 2002, Lucy Liu started dating director, screenwriter, and producer, Zac Helm. The couple got engaged two years later. By June of that same year, however, the pair called it quits.

In 2008, rumors swirled about Liu’s relationship with former professional boxer, Wladimir Wladimirowitsch Klitschko. This couple, however, was never confirmed.

In 2010, Liu was linked with Israeli-American hedge-fund billionaire, Noam Gottesman. This high-profile couple was serious about keeping their personal lives under wraps. Gottesman hired 24/7 security to monitor himself and his partner. Though it’s not clear when or why the pair called it quits, they were together until at least 2014.

Liu’s next public romance was with entrepreneur Noam Gottesman. The Why Women Kill star and the co-founder of “GLG Partners” started dating in 2014, but the romance was short-lived.

She’s Currently Single And A Mom

It’s clear that Lucy Liu has had her fair share of romantic partners. But, that doesn’t tell us who has the star’s heart today. That answer is simple: her son.

Liu knew she wanted to be a mom and that she didn’t need a relationship to make it happen. In 2015, she used gestational surrogacy to have her baby, Rockwell Lloyd Liu. The Elementary star wouldn’t have had it any other way. “It just seemed like the right option for me because I was working and I didn’t know when I was going to be able to stop,” she told People at the time. “I decided that was probably the best solution for me, and it turned out to be great.” She went on to explain, “I didn’t realize how quickly babies progress… Very basic things that you just take for granted. They’re just this little lump of flesh, and then all of a sudden they’re turning around, they’re observing you and they’re smiling and they’re interacting. It’s a magical experience.”

It’s clear that having Rockwell has changed Liu’s world for the better. She talked about her love in an Instagram post in honor of Rockwell’s fifth birthday. ​​”He is a rainbow of light and his energy is pure magic. As a human being, a woman, a mother, a daughter – now more than ever we must come together to fight for the soul of this nation,” the post read. “Let’s all wish as hard as he is for a brighter and safer future for our children and Mother Earth.”