Lucifer Actor Karel Heřmánek Dies by Suicide at Gun Range at 76

Actor Karel Heřmánek, who appeared in over 40 films, including as Lucifer in 1984’s S čerty nejsou žerty (Give the Devil His Due), has died. According to a report from iDNES.cz, Heřmánek died by suicide at the age of 76.

According to iDNES.cz, Heřmánek visited a gun range near Příbramy, Czech Republic, on the afternoon of August 24, where he intentionally shot himself. This account has been corroborated by both the police and one of the gun range’s owners.

Police spokesperson Barbora Schneeweisová weighed in on the tragedy.

“I cannot reveal the identity of the deceased, however I can confirm that a man of the year 1947 turned his gun on himself at the shooting range and shot himself,” Schneeweisová said. “The police cannot provide further details for the time being, everything is the subject of an investigation.”

The unnamed owner added, “It was the will of the client, such a thing cannot be prevented.”

Karel Heřmánek Played Lucificer on More Than One Occasion

Heřmánek is well-known for his portrayal of Lucifer, also known as Satan, in the critically acclaimed 1985 film Give the Devil His Due. It is among the most beloved fairy tale films in the Czech Republic. The original Czech title directly translates to “No Joking Around with Devils.”

The film has garnered numerous accolades, including the top honor at the Chicago International Children’s Film Festival. It also earned an impressive 87% rating from users on the Kinobox platform.

Karel Heřmánek as Lucifer in 1984’s S čerty nejsou žerty (Give the Devil His Due). (Image via YouTube / @BorisVeverka)

He also portrayed the devil in two unrelated animated films: Goat Story – The Old Prague Legends (2008) and Goat Story 2 (2012). His other film credits include Stalingrad, The Young Man and Moby Dick, Angel in the Devil’s Body, the Academy Award-nominated Divided We Fall, and the Academy Award-winning Kolya.

In the months leading up to his passing, the actor was reportedly struggling with trigeminal neuralgia, a condition that causes facial paralysis.

Heřmánek’s family has confirmed the passing in an Aug. 25 statement cited by iDNES.cz and other outlets.

“Yesterday in the afternoon, our beloved husband, father and grandfather Karel Heřmánek left us tragically,” they wrote. “The pain that has hit us is immeasurable. We thank you for all the expressions of sympathy and ask for privacy,” Heřmánk’s family added.