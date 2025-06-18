Lowe’s Worker Allegedly Kills Co-Worker On Forklift And Confesses In Email To HR

A Dalton, Pennsylvania, man, 36-year-old Christopher Wasnetsky, has been accused of murdering a fellow Lowe’s co-worker after being harassed. Wasnetsky would then allegedly admit to the shooting to police and even sent an email to Lowe’s HR department before the shooting took place, revealing his alleged murderous plans.

According to the Scranton Times-Tribune, the incident took place at around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, at a Scranton Lowe’s. Responding officers, upon arrival, found 44-year-old Jeffrey Moeller on the ground, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He lay in a pool of blood. The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A criminal complaint obtained by the outlet revealed that Moeller was shot three times: once in the back and twice in the head. He was operating a forklift at the time of the incident. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, following an autopsy.

Police officers detained Christopher Wasnetsky, who was near the store’s front entrance at the time of the incident.

According to police, Wasnetsky was the one who reported the shooting. He allegedly told the dispatcher, “I’d like to report a shooting at the Dickson City Lowe’s. I was the person that did it.”

Alleged Admission

While being interviewed by police, Wasnetsky allegedly said that Moeller had been harassing him. Despite him reporting the harassment, no one did anything to address it, as per the criminal complaint. As a result, Wasnetsky allegedly bought a handgun, practiced shooting in his backyard, and fully intended to shoot Moeller and then take his own life.

Wasnetsky also told police that he had sent an email to Lowe’s management and human resources department, detailing what he intended to do. The criminal complaint added that the man wrote that the shooting could have been avoided if the harassment had been stopped in time.

Wasnetsky allegedly admitted to police to shooting Moeller while he was working on a forklift. After falling to the ground, Wasnetsky allegedly shot him two times in the head and once in the chest. The victim had asked for help.

Police charged Christopher Wasnetsky with first and third-degree murder. He remains at Lackawanna County Prison without bail.

Meagan Bernstein, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s senior director of external communication, shared a statement with the Scranton Times-Tribune, addressing the incident.

“The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority, and we are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence,” Bernstein said. “We’re working closely with law enforcement … as it’s an active investigation.”

A GoFundMe was set up by Moeller’s family. In it, he is described as a man with “the softest heart and the loudest laugh.” All funds raised will help cover Moeller’s funeral costs and help support Keisha, his wife, and his daughters.