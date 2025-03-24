Kathy Griffin Says Man Has Been Harassing and Following Her, Asks Public For Help

Kathy Griffin is asking the public for help after she claimed a man has been harassing and following her.

In a post on Instagram, the longtime comedian shared a photo of the man.

“This #creeper has been harassing me on my daily walks on the Dume in Malibu,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I know it’s a very local reference, but if you know, you know. It’s not a ‘celebrity’ spot.”

Kathy Griffin further revealed that the man approaches her with his camera and asked her only questions about President Trump. He has even told her he could get “Donald Trump to watch the video” of her. The man also got into a pick-up truck and followed her while she was on her walks.

“I’ve started bringing my large watchdog with me so he did not get as close to me this time,” she shared. “I wish I had a better picture for you guys. Can anybody identify this character? Please let me know.”

Kathy Griffin also wrote that she never knows when he will show up and has never seen him photograph anyone else.

Her followers advised her to hire security and to be careful.

Kathy Griffin Has Been At Odds With President Trump Over the Years

Kathy Griffin has had a longtime grievance with President Trump. She made headlines in 2017 for posting her controversial photoshoot featuring a bloody replica of the world leader’s severed head.

President Trump responded to the photo shoot by declaring on X (formerly Twitter), “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11-year-old son Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”

The US Secret Service also investigated Griffin. The comedian later revealed that she was “completely exonerated” of any wrongdoing. She then apologized for her actions by writing, “It wasn’t funny. Taking down the image. I went way too far. I made a mistake, and I was wrong.”

However, she ended up deleting the post and declaring during her 2018 appearance on The View, “F— him. I’m not holding back on this family. This family is different. I’ve been through the mill.”