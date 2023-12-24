‘Love Story’ Star Ryan O’Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just a couple of weeks after Ryan O’Neal passed away at the age of 82, the cause of the Love Story star’s death has been revealed.

According to The Blast, O’Neal’s official cause of death was congestive heart failure. The death certificate, which was obtained by the media outlet, revealed that years before his death, he suffered from cardiomyopathy. This condition can lead to heart failure.

Ryan O’Neal’s death was announced earlier this month by the actor’s son, Patrick. “This is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say,” Patrick wrote on Instagram. “My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us. My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life.”

Patrick O’Neal declared that he “will share [his] father’s legacy forever.”

“I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things,” he said. “If you choose to talk s— about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out. If you go that route, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror first.”

Along with the heart condition, O’Neal had battled leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012. The actor hit the spotlight in 1964 while playing Rodney Harrington on Peyton Place. He then starred as Harvard law student Oliver in Love Story. His other roles were on Paper Moon, Barry Lyndon, and What’s Up, Doc? Most recent roles included Bones and Knights of Cups.

Ryan O’Neal’s Son Wrote He Lived a ‘Kick A— Life’

While continuing his special tribute to his father, Ryan O’Neal’s son, Patrick, spoke about the actor’s legacy and life.

“My dad was 82, and lived a kick a– life,” Patrick declared. “I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred 2 rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin’ Joe.”

Ryan O’Neal’s son further pointed out that everything he wrote can be found on YouTube. He also insisted that the footage is so awesome. “Ryan by a majority decision. He loved boxing. And hitting the bag. My dad is a proud member of the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame.”

Patrick then said his father never bragged, but he has bragging rights in heaven. “Especially when it comes to Farrah [Fawcett]. Everyone had the poster, he had the real McCoy. And now they meet again. Farrah and Ryan. He has missed her terribly. What an embrace that must be. Together again.”

Ryan O’Neal and Farrah Fawcett were together from 1979 to 1997 and from 2001 until her death in 2009. They shared a son, Redmond James Fawcett O’Neal, together.