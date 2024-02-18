‘Love is Blind’ Star Chelsea Blackwell Roasted for Saying She’s Megan Fox’s Doppelgänger

Proving that the internet can be unkind at times, Love Is Blind viewers are now taking to social media to roast contestant Chelsea Blackwell for stating that she is the doppelgänger of Transformers star Megan Fox.

Warning: Love Is Blind sixth season spoilers ahead.

During the latest episode of Love Is Blind, Blackwell was having a casual conversation with her love interest, Jimmy Presnell, in the pods, and they had a discussion about celebrity doppelgängers.

“Do you ever get told you look like a celebrity?” Blackwell asked. Presnell then replied, “Yeah, I do.”

Chelsea Blackwell, who is a flight attendant and event planner, immediately stated that passengers tell her “all the time that she looks like a specific actress. “It’s just because I have dark hair and blue eyes,” Blackwell explained. “But I don’t see it, so don’t get excited It’s uh – I don’t even know if it’s MGK’s [Machine Gun Kelly’s] wife or his girlfriend.”

To which Presnell, with a huge smile on his face, asked, “Megan Fox? You’re saying you look like Megan Fox?”

Blackwell reaffirms her previous comment. “It’s just because I have light eyes and dark hair,” she repeated. “That’s the only reason. There’s nothing else … at least, I’m assuming so.”

Presnell, who was visibly excited about the comments, then asked, “I mean… Can we get married?”

Not long after calling it off with their other pod prospects, Trevor Sova and Jessica Vestal, Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell committed to each other and got engaged in the pods, site unseen.

However, after meeting face-to-face, Presnell said Blackwell lied to him about how she looked. “Chelsea told me she looked like Megan Fox. At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. I am very attracted to her. I can work with that.”

The Internet Quickly Made Jokes After Chelse Blackwell Made Her Megan Fox Doppelgängers Claims

Quickly after watching the latest Love Is Blind episode, social media erupted with all kinds of opinions about Chelse Blackwell and her Megan Fox doppelgängers claims.

“I cackled when she said that,” one TikTok user declared. “Like GIRL what happens when y’all meet irl? Gonna be standing there like.”

Another TikTok user wrote, “I literally had to go back and google Megan Fox to make sure I wasn’t crazy that she looked NOTHING LIKE MEGAN FOX.”

However, some TikTokers could actually see why people thought Chelsea Blackwell looks similar to Megan Fox. “She looks like she could be Megan Fox’s cousin,” one person wrote. “They resemble each other for sure. But not close enough to say she looks exactly like her. But they could be related.”

Another person added, “Am I the only one who sees it? Like obvi she’s not her twin but similarities?”