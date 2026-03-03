‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ Rapper Hospitalized After Allegedly Being Hit by Ex’s Car

Rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Benzino was reportedly involved in an altercation with his child’s mother, resulting in him being hospitalized and wearing a neck brace.

On Feb. 25, blogger Tasha K reported that Benzino (real name is Raymond Scott) had contacted her from Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. He was wearing a neck brace and claimed that Althea Heart, the mother of his son, had tried to take the boy from school, even though Benzino allegedly has sole custody.

According to Tasha K, he said he “chased them to the car,” and during the incident, Diamond from Love & Hip Hop allegedly hit the rapper with her vehicle.

“Benzino just called me from Grady Hospital in Atlanta, wearing a neck brace and in extreme pain,” Tasha K wrote on X. “He alleges that he caught Althea attempting to remove their son from school despite him being the sole custodial parent. He says he chased them to the car, and during the chaos, Diamond from Love & Hip Hop allegedly struck him with her new vehicle. This is an active and developing situation. Prayers up for Zino.”

On Feb. 26, Benzino told TMZ that Diamond was driving as she and Althea drove away. He claims he was side-swiped, which knocked him to the ground. According to Benzino, police later pulled them over, and Child Protective Services returned his son Zino to him.

Benzino also told the outlet that police called for an ambulance to transport him to a hospital. He claims he hit his arm and head on the car and injured his back.

Hospitalized Rapper’s Estranged Partner Tells Her Side of the Story: ‘I Haven’t Seen My Son in Months’

However, Althea told TMZ a much different version of the incident.

“This is a father who is keeping a child from his mother,” the 43-year-old told the outlet. “He’s trying to make a mockery of this situation, but this is my livelihood. I haven’t seen my son in months, so I wanted to do a wellness check to lay eyes on my child.”

Althea Heart and Benzino in 2017. (Photo by Lucianna Faraone Coccia/WireImage)

According to Althea, Benzino has increased her stress and has not contacted her since his hospitalization. She alleges he is faking his injuries and added, “…but based on what happened, I feel like I need to go get my child.”

Meanwhile, Diamond later posted a video sharing her side of the story, noting that police were present during the incident. She reasoned that if she had hit Benzino, she would be in jail.