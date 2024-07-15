‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Says ‘Creepy’ People Keep Asking Her for Feet Pics

As 2006’s prophetic film, Idiocracy becomes a reality, “Hawk Tuah Girl” is bemoaning fans asking for pictures of her feet.

Of course, Hailey Welch, much, much better known as “Hawk Tuah”, became America’s new sweetheart after joking in a street interview about an oral sex act.

“Awww, you gotta give him dat hawk tuah and spit on dat thang,” the 21-year-old enthusiastically exclaimed when asked what gets a man going while making whoopee. Her eloquent words and electric delivery galvanized a nation, embedding her into the hearts of hundreds of millions of adoring fans.

In mere weeks, Welch has parlayed the above moment into a cottage industry. She boasts a professional management team, a potential reality TV show, and 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

She also has a website selling “Hawk Tauh” merch, where fans can grab a “Hawk Tauh ’24” trucker hat for a mere $30.

Hinting that Western civilization might be on the decline, Hailey Welch is offering this “Hawk Tauh” hat for $30 on her website. (Image via 16minutes.life)

‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Claims Fans Are Obsessed with Her Feet…

However, Welch’s lottery ticket-like fame isn’t without its pitfalls.

TMZ spotted the beloved superstar JFK Airport in New York City recently. When asked what her DMs look like these days, Welch admitted they were “Kinda creepy.”

When pressed about what fans are doing that upsets her, “Hawk Tuah” revealed they were sniffing out her feet. “TOES! They want pictures of my toes,” she exclaimed while walking out of the airport.

“I don’t wanna sell pictures of my toes,” Welch insisted, surprisingly implying there were lines she wouldn’t cross. When asked if she had received any pictures from fans of their private parts yet, the somewhat beleaguered Welch deadpanned, “Not yet.”

However, “Hawk Tuah” circled back to the subject of her feet. She claimed she rarely glances at her DMs, but when she does, it is filled with endless requests to see her toes. “Toes, toes, toes…”, Welch claimed.

Meanwhile, Welch revealed the dream celebrity collaboration she most wants to make happen. “It’s gonna be Dolly Parton!”, Welch declared. “I love me some Dolly Parton,’ she added.

The outlet also asked “Hawk Tuah” for the identity of the mysterious “Pookie” she mentions in the original video that shot her to fame. However, Welch seems guarded about the identity of the potential beau, admitting only that he’s a hometown flame.

Regardless, it doesn’t seem like Welch will need to go to OnlyFans to sell pics of her feet anytime soon. She’s already highly paid for public appearances, raking in a reported $30,000 for her first, judging the Miss Daer bikini contest in Hollywood, FL.