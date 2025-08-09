Louisiana Man Accused Of Assaulting And Choking New Mother After Breast Milk Refusal

A Louisiana man, 38-year-old Cecil Fuller, is accused of raping and choking a new mom, a years-long friend, after she refused to give him breast milk to drink. The alleged victim had given birth to her baby just two weeks before.

According to court documents obtained by KTVE, the incident occurred on August 5, 2025. The victim, who remains unnamed, told police that Fuller had arrived at her house at around 4:30 a.m. She described the man as a friend of hers for 10 years.

At one point, Fuller allegedly told the woman he wanted to drink her breast milk. She had just given birth to her baby two weeks before the incident took place. Disgusted by the request, the new mother entered her bedroom in an attempt to draw distance between her and Fuller, as per the documents.

However, Fuller allegedly followed the woman into her bedroom and, once inside, she expressed having no interest in him after his failed advances. Moments later, Fuller allegedly raped the woman and proceeded to choke her, according to KNOE.

It was only when the woman’s newborn baby started crying that Fuller allegedly stopped raping and choking the victim.

Cecil Fuller was subsequently arrested and charged with second-degree rape. He is currently being held at the Ouachita Correctional Center without bond.

Past Drug Charges

As reported by KTVE, this is not the first time Fuller has been involved in legal issues.

Back in October 2023, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an overdose call. Upon arrival, they located a suspect, William Jarod Frech, 42, after conducting a traffic stop. Inside his vehicle, they found Alprazolam, as per the police.

Upon arriving at the initial overdosing call location, Cecil Fuller was found inside. Authorities alleged that they found more than 200 prescription pills, marijuana, and methamphetamine inside the house.

French and Fuller were accused of providing the narcotics that led to two individuals overdosing. Fuller was charged with six counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. French was only charged with one count of the same offense.

Additionally, Fuller was arrested in 2018 after he was allegedly caught smoking meth at a house with children present, as per KTVE.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.