Louis Gossett Jr., History-Making ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ Actor, Dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the pioneering actor who made history as the first Black man to win an Oscar for Best Supporting has sadly passed away. He was 87.

Gossett’s first cousin, Neal L. Gossett, informed The Associated Press that the actor passed away on Thursday night in Santa Monica, California. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Gossett made a significant impact on television when he portrayed Fiddler in the influential 1977 miniseries Roots, showcasing the brutal realities of slavery on the small screen. The extensive ensemble cast featured notable actors such as Ben Vereen, LeVar Burton, and John Amos.

“It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away this morning,” Gossett’s family said in a statement. “We would like to thank everyone for their condolences at this time. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Gosset took to the stage for the first time during his teenage years following a basketball injury that sidelined him. He enrolled in an acting class, where he discovered his true passion. At 15, he landed his first Broadway role in Take A Giant Step. Gossett then focused on his craft, aiming for Hollywood, attending acting classes with Marilyn Monroe and Martin Landau.

In 1961, Gossett entered the film industry with his debut in A Raisin in the Sun. While later appearing in low-budget films, he struggled to land desired substantial roles. However, in 1977, he gained recognition for his portrayal of Fidler in the groundbreaking TV miniseries Roots, winning an Emmy for his performance.

Louis Gossett Jr. Wins an Oscar and Transitions to Tough Guy Roles

In 1983, Gossett made history. He was the third Black actor to be nominated for an Oscar in the supporting actor category. His award-winning portrayal was that of the formidable Marine drill instructor in An Officer and a Gentleman.

He starred alongside Richard Gere and Debra Winger. The performance not only earned him an Oscar but also a Golden Globe.

From there, Louis Gossett Jr. capitalized on his Officer and a Gentlement persona. He portrayed tough characters and authority figures in action movies like The Punisher (1989) with Dolph Lundgren, and the Iron Eagle series from 1986 and its three sequels. In the Iron Eagle franchise, he portrayed Col. Charles “Chappy” Sinclair, leading risky rescue missions in dangerous international locations.

More recently, he played Halle Berry‘s estranged father on CBS’ Extant. Gossett also played retired superhero Will Reeves on HBO’s Watchmen in 2019. His turn in Watchmen earned him his eighth Emmy nominee.