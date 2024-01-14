‘Lost Boys’ Star Jason Patric’s Brother Hit and Killed by Bus

Jordan Miller, the younger brother of Lost Boys star Jason Patric died on Thursday, Jan. 11, after a bus stuck him in New Jersey.

According to NY Daily New, Miller, 56, was crossing Bridge Plaza South at Lemoine Avenue that morning around 5 AM when a transit bus making a left turn hit him. First responders performed CPR before rushing him to a hospital in serious condition, but he soon succumbed to his injuries.

Jordan Miller had worked for a Port Authority Bus Terminal as a customer service representative for over 12 years.

“I had met Jordan over a dozen years ago, and he had left a lasting impression,”Port Authority of New York and New Jersey chairman Kevin J. O’Toole said in a statement. “…By all accounts, he was a hard-working, model employee.”

O’Toole added that Miller was “an avid runner who completed the New York City Marathon for 13 consecutive years, which says something about his focus and commitment to a goal.” Miller accomplished those races despite being involved in a serious motorcycle crash that resulted in around 30 surgeries.

“Jordan literally died on his way to work as the happy warrior that he was,” he continued.

Bus Accident That Killed Jason Patric’s Brother Remains Under Investigation

According to TMZ, Fort Lee PD is investigating the incident to determine if it was accidental or intentional. As of now, authorities have not charged the 60-year-old driver.

Jordon Miller was one year younger than Jason Patric. The two brothers and a sister named Jennifer are the son of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Academy Award-nominated actor Jason Miller and actress Linda Miller.

The siblings also share a half brother, actor Joshua John Miller, through their father. Their maternal grandfather was comedian Jackie Gleason.

Aside from The Lost Boys, Jason Patric starred in Frankenstein Unbound, Sleepers, Entourage, and My Sister’s Keeper.

Along with his family mentioned above, Jordan Miller is survived by a 19-year-old son named Jack Miller.