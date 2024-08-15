Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys Fans Have Bloody Brawl Outside Stadium in Wild Video

The NFL pre-season kicked off earlier this month as teams are preparing to take the field in September. But some fans are already in mid-season form.

The Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys faced off in a preseason bout at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles earlier this week. The Rams bested the Cowboys 13-12 in a hard-fought battle. However, the real action took place in the parking lot after the game.

A #Cowboys fan KNOCKED OUT and a #Rams fan at the preseason game earlier this week, leaving the Rams fan unconscious and bleeding.



Football is never this serious.



Rams, Cowboys Fans Involved in Heated Brawl

A group of Cowboys fans were more unhappy with the loss than the actual team. In a video captured by TMZ, they approached a group of Rams fans in the parking lot and things got pretty ugly.

“The fight went down right outside the SoFi gates in Los Angeles … where video shows a fan wearing an Aaron Donald jersey getting thrown to the ground by a guy rockin’ Troy Aikman threads — before delivering some big blows to the head of the guy on the ground who appears to be out cold,” TMZ writes.

In the aftermath of the video the battered Rams fan is helped to his feet by other onlookers and the camera zooms in to show his face bloodied. Like something straight out of a movie.

Former Rams Star Pays Homage to OJ Simpson

Former NFL MVP and Heisman Award winner O.J. Simpson died on April 11 after a long-standing battle with cancer. He was 76 years old.

Following his passing, former Los Angeles Ram running back Todd Gurley released a heartfelt statement.

“RIP To The Legendary O.J Simpson your favorite RB favorite RB,” Gurley tweeted after his passing.

“Appreciate you Uncle O/Juice you’ll be missed thanks for the past year being on It Is What It Is!! Heisman, #1 pick, NFL MVP & the first ever 2000 yard rusher let alone to do it in 14 games the list goes on & on!”

