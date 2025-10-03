lori-loughlin-spotted-with-former-co-star-a-day-before-news-of-separation-from-husband.

Lori Loughlin was spotted out with a former co-star just one day before news broke that she and her longtime husband were officially calling it quits.

The Full House alum, 61, was photographed leaving The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood with her Fall Into Winter and Blessings of Christmas co-star James Tupper on Wednesday, per PEOPLE.

The next day, news broke that Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, 62, had separated after nearly 28 years of marriage. The couple shares daughters Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 27.

Images shared by PEOPLE showed Loughlin and Tupper chatting outside. Tupper, 60, carried a to-go box as they shared a hug.

James Tupper photographed back in February. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

The Full House alum and Tupper “are old friends, and have worked together on a few different projects,” an alleged insider told the outlet.

Lori Loughlin’s Co-Star Called Her ‘Incredible’ in 2023

They previously appeared together in Great American Family’s January 2023 TV film, Fall Into Winter, and later in Blessings of Christmas.

Meanwhile, in an interview promoting Fall Into Winter, Tupper gushed over Loughlin, calling her “incredible.”

“It was wonderful,” Tupper told Celebrating the Soaps in 2023. “Lori was incredible to work with, and she is as sweet as they come.”

Loughlin’s representative confirmed on Friday that Giannulli and Loughlin were “living apart and taking a break from their marriage,” adding that there “are no legal proceedings at this time.”

The split follows the couple’s February listing of their 11,800-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion for $16.5 million. They bought the property for $9.5 million in August 2020, after the 2019 college admissions scandal.

In May 2020, the couple pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud. They paid $500,000 to falsely designate their daughters as USC crew recruits to gain admission. Loughlin received a two-month prison sentence, her husband five months, both in August 2020. She was released in December 2020.









