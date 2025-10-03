‘Full House’ Star and Partner Separate After 27 Years Together

Full House star Lori Loughlin and her longtime husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are ending their marriage.

The couple, who have two daughters, have separated after 27 years of marriage.

“They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” Loughlin’s rep Elizabeth Much confirmed to PEOPLE.

The separation follows the Full House star and her estranged husband listing their 11,800-square-foot Hidden Hills mansion for $16.5 million in February, according to the outlet. They bought the home for $9.5 million in August 2020, following their involvement in a high-profile college admissions scandal involving their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, in 2019.

In May 2020, Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud, admitting they paid $500,000 to secure their daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California. Their daughters were falsely designated as recruits to the university’s crew team, despite neither ever participating in the sport, PEOPLE reported.

The ‘Full House’ Star and Her Husband Served Time in Federal Prison

Loughlin, who played Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis in Full House and its sequel, Fuller House, was sentenced to two months in federal prison. Her husband received a five-month sentence that August. She was released from prison in December 2020, having served nearly her full term.

After the scandal, the TV star slowly returned to television, reprising her role as Abigail Stanton in When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas (a When Calls the Heart spinoff) in December 2021 on Great American Family. She also starred opposite James Tupper in the network’s January 2023 TV film Fall Into Winter, and with Tupper and Jesse Hutch in A Christmas Blessing that November.

Recently, Loughlin appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm, playing a satirical version of herself that referenced her role in the college admissions scandal. She also had recent roles in Blue Bloods and On Call.