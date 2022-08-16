Lori Loughlin Makes A Rare Appearance On Instagram, Grooving With John Stamos

Lori Loughlin has kept a relatively low profile following the revelation of her role in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, but Full House fans were happy to spot her in the background of a post from former co-star John Stamos.

Fans Loved Seeing Loughlin And Stamos Together Again

“The Kokomo Dancers, featuring an old friend,” Stamos captioned a video of himself playing the drums to the Beach Boys hit. The actor frequently joins the band for concerts. Behind him, Loughlin can be seen dancing to the song, singing and clapping along.

At the end of the video, Stamos and Loughlin hug, which delighted Full House fans. “Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse FOREVER!!” one person wrote, referring to the actors’ famous sitcom characters.

“Aww, love this and love you two. So good to see Lori,” a fan commented. Another wrote, “can’t even put into words how happy my heart gets by seeing you and lori together!! please send her my love <3.” Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, also commented on the video, writing, “this is so cute !!”

Loughlin Has Been Keeping A Low Profile

Loughlin has been staying out of the spotlight recently after completing a two-month prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. She and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were both accused of paying $500,000 in order to secure their daughters’ spots at the University of Southern California.

In addition to not starring in any new projects, Loughlin also deleted her Instagram. Fans of the Full House star have missed seeing her on their screens. However, the actress has been slowly reentering public life.

Her Return To Social Media And Acting

She showed up in another social media post—this one from actress Kym Douglas—where she, Kris Jenner, and a few other friends celebrated Valentine’s Day together. Loughlin is also returning to acting. She is reprising her role as Abigail Stanton in the GAC Family series When Hope Calls.

“Lori’s been offered many opportunities to open up about what she has been through, but she can’t seem to find the right words,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She fears no matter what she says, people can’t get past this. At this point, she just wants to move forward and focus on the positive.” Fans of Loughlin loved getting a rare glimpse of the actress in Stamos’ social media post, and are excited to see her on screen again!

