Lori Loughlin Makes First Red Carpet Debut Since Prison Release

Lori Loughlin has been keeping a pretty low profile since news of the college admissions scandal broke. The actress served two months in prison in 2020 and has since made a quiet return to Hollywood—including her first red-carpet appearance since the arrest.

Loughlin’s First Red Carpet Appearance In Years

Loughlin attended the DesignCare 2022 Gala, which benefits the HollyRod Foundation. The organization, founded by actress Holly Robinson Peete, provides support for individuals with Parkinson’s disease and families of children with autism.

(Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation)

The actress wore a blue, long-sleeved dress, accessorized with silver, strappy heels and a matching clutch. This was her first time walking the red carpet since 2019, when she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested for their part in the college admissions scandal.

Her Part In The College Admissions Scandal

The couple pled guilty the following year for paying $500,000 to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, marked as recruits for the University of Southern California’s crew team. Neither one had ever participated in the sport before.

Loughlin received a sentence of two months in jail, plus a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service. Giannulli’s sentence was five months behind bars, a fine of $250,000, and 250 hours of community service. Both have served their time.

Loughlin’s Return To Television: ‘She Deserves A Second Chance’

Many in Hollywood wanted to distance themselves from Loughlin amid the scandal, including the Hallmark Channel. “We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations,” the network wrote in a statement at the time. “We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third-party production.”

However, others have given Loughlin a break, like GAC Family. The network brough Loughlin back for When Hope Calls, a spin-off of the popular show When Calls The Heart. A source told Us Weekly that the cast and crew were “very excited to have Lori back.”

“The crew is aware of the scandal she went through but strongly believes she deserves a second chance,” the source continued. “On meetings and calls, she’s been so sweet to everyone and always has been respectful so it’s exciting for everyone involved. There have already been conversations about future projects with her down the line.” Fans of Loughlin are happy to see that the actress is making her way back into the spotlight, returning to TV screens and the red carpet.

