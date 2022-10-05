Keith Urban’s Amazing Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You Teary-Eyed

Country music fans around the world are mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn, who passed away earlier this week at 90 years old. Keith Urban took to Instagram to pay tribute to the musical legend and share his personal connection with Lynn.

Urban Remembers ‘Bold, Fearless, Unfiltered, Hilarious’ Lynn In Sweet Post

“There’s unique artists, and I mean truly unique artists, and then there’s the very rare ‘one of one’ unclonable originals,” Urban captioned his post. “That was THE Miss Loretta Lynn. Bold, fearless, unfiltered, hilarious, smart as a whip, trailblazing (all with a glint in her eye), and gold in her heart.”

He continued, “I was honored to have been her date for the 2005 CMT awards. From that night all the way through her 87th birthday bash in 2019 where Miss Loretta asked me to jump out of a cake for her—which I gladly did—she’s been a true believer.” The two pictures he posted show both of these occasions—the second shot features Urban bursting out of a bright purple cake.

“It’s hard to quantify what she brought not only to country music, but to millions of people everywhere,” the country singer wrote. “A voice that was needed. Subjects and themes nobody else would dare write and sing about. She did it. I’m profoundly grateful for the all too brief time I got to spend with her. Blessings to you and your eternal light Miss Loretta and to all of your family and friends.”

Urban’s Fans Honor Lynn: ‘No One Can Match Your Incredible Voice!’

Urban’s fans left their own touching tributes to Lynn in the comment section. “Had the privilege to see her with Conway Twitty and they were awesome together!” one person wrote. “RIP in Peace Loretta! No one can match your incredible voice!”

Someone else commented, “I remember going to Nashville & going to her mama’s place where she cooked & all the country stars used to go to r&r go on a campfire jam & just have a relaxing good time. Loved that place! Miss you & your music will always live on.”

Lynn’s family announced her death in a statement that read, “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills.” Urban is just one of Lynn’s many friends and fans who are remembering the country superstar’s incredible talent, as well as her huge influence on the music industry.

