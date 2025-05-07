Lorde Admits to Undergoing ‘Psychedelic Therapy’

Sharing how she keeps up with her health, singer and songwriter Lorde says she has undergone “psychedelic therapy.”

During a recent interview with Document Journal, the “Royals” songstress called “psychedelic therapy” a “huge cornerstone” of her well-being and practice.

“[It] just keeps me alive to what’s out there and what’s possible,” she explained. “I’m obviously really fortunate not to have the genes of an addictive personality, but I remember first smoking weed as a teenager and seeing my brain for what it was.”

Lorde also claimed, “If I hadn’t smoked weed, I don’t think I would be an artist.”

She then spoke about how she avoids “prowess” whenever possible. “Everyone’s good at everything, and I kind of don’t care,” the singer stated. “Show me what it looks like when you are bad. Show me how it looks when you get it wrong. It feels like that’s what’s at stake to me.”

She added, “Trust they know you’re smart and that you know how to do things, and that working in these simpler or more spontaneous or more naive-feeling forms is going to do something interesting.”

Lorde Previously Revealed Her Album ‘Solar Power’ Was Inspired By One Psychedelic drug

While speaking to Vogue in 2022, Lorde revealed that her album Solar Power was inspired by the psychedelic drug weed.

“Solar Power is related to cannabis,” she disclosed. “Not in the style of bong hits in the bedroom, but like THC gummies on a cliff at sunset.”

She further shared that her other albums can also be distinguished by the drugs she was using while making them. Pure Heroine is alcohol, and Melodrama is MDMA.

“I’m great at my job, but I’m not sure I’m the man for the job,” she pointed out. She further said she is a highly sensitive person and isn’t built for pop star life.

Lorde then added, “To have a public-facing existence is something I find really intense and is something I’m not good at. That natural charisma is not what I have. I have the brain in the jar.”