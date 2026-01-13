‘Lord of the Rings’ Star to Play ‘Magical Creature’ While Performing Live Super Bowl Ad For Skittles At Fan’s Home

A Lord of the Rings star is teaming up with Skittles for its new Super Bowl ad.

However, the Super Bowl ad will not be airing on TV. Instead, it will be performed live at a fan’s home.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Lord of the Rings lead Elijah Wood announced he is ready to take on the Super Bowl ad as a “magical creature.”

“I’m a magical creature that can be summoned by a horn to deliver skittles,” Wood declared. And the tragedy of the character is that he gets ripped from his everyday life every time this teenager blows the horn, and he has no free will.”

Wood further stated that the creature has no control over his actions when the horn is blown. “The sadness of the character is he’s just locked into this fate of having to deliver Skittles with this horn blast.”

The actor further admitted that he was drawn to the Super Bowl ad idea by the “audacity” of it.

“This idea of performing a live ad on someone’s lawn at some random place in the United States was just really thrilling and fun,” he pointed out. “And also a little scary, we’ve got to deliver.”

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ Star Calls Himself a ‘Giant Skittles Ad Fan’

Meanwhile, Wood continued to praise Skittles by stating he was a “giant” Skittles Super Bowl ad fan.

“I think the ads are incredibly funny, they’re often quite left of center and strange,” he explained. “There’s a sort of tinge of tragedy with a lot of their characters.”

The actor then shared, “And I just feel like they take really wild risks, they don’t play by any rules in terms of how you’re supposed to be, and I think that’s what makes their ads so fun, and I think what makes the brand so fun.”

He admitted that he’s not a “massive sports fan.” However, Lord of the Rings star said he enjoys watching the Super Bowl because there’s “some drama involved.”

“There’s an underdog generally, hopefully,” he said. “And that’s when it gets interesting, so I tend to focus on that. But really, truthfully, I like to watch on that day specifically for the ads because the ads are always so interesting and surprising.”

Wood is used to Lord of the Rings fans wanting him to be part of the Super Bowl craze.

“Very common is if they have a ring, for me to hold their ring or to reenact putting on the ring,” he noted. “Or they’ll have the ring and want me to reach for it.”

Wood further shared that the requests tend to be “something involving a ring.”

Visit DelivertheRainbow.com to enter a chance to have Wood show up at their home to deliver Skittles on Feb. 8. The contest runs from Jan. 13 to 21.