Looking Elsewhere?: Michael Strahan Announces Exciting New Gigs Outside Of ‘Good Morning America’

Michael Strahan’s sports documentary, BS High, has garnered well-deserved recognition, earning a nomination for Best Sports Documentary at the 8th Annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards. As the film continues to captivate audiences, it provides an in-depth look into the captivating story of Bishop Sycamore High School’s football team, solidifying its place among the best documentaries in its category.

The prestigious nomination was proudly displayed by Michael Strahan on his Instagram Stories, further cementing the documentary’s significance. BS High stands alongside other remarkable titles, such as Black Ice, The Deepest Breath, and Reggie, reflecting the diverse and compelling narratives that the Critics Choice Documentary Awards celebrate.

BS High delves into the challenges, triumphs, and controversies surrounding Bishop Sycamore High School’s football team. The documentary’s focal point is the pivotal and widely watched football game against IMG Academy, where Bishop Sycamore High School faced the formidable powerhouse. The film intricately examines the outcome of the game and the subsequent events that brought national attention to the team’s remarkable journey.

An Inside Look

Michael Strahan, renowned for his achievements both on and off the football field, offers an inside look into the documentary’s importance. Strahan explains that BS High provides a comprehensive and revealing perspective on the events surrounding the game against IMG Academy. It reveals the team’s challenges, the aftermath of their defeat, and the unfolding events that pushed their incredible journey into the spotlight.

The nomination for the Critics Choice Documentary Awards is a well-deserved recognition of the film’s exceptional storytelling and its ability to engage audiences. The nomination also acknowledges the dedicated team that worked tirelessly to bring this inspiring story to life. Michael Strahan, through his production company SMAC Entertainment, plays a crucial role in the documentary’s success, reflecting his commitment to sharing meaningful stories with audiences.

While the Critics Choice Documentary Awards ceremony approaches, BS High stands as a contender in the Best Sports Documentary category. The documentary’s unique perspective on high school football, as well as the remarkable journey of Bishop Sycamore High School’s team, underscores the enduring power of storytelling in the realm of sports documentaries. The nomination itself signifies the documentary’s impact and the significance of the story it tells.

In a humorous and unrelated incident, Michael Strahan recently made a sarcastic comment on his popular game show, The $100,000 Pyramid. The show, hosted by Strahan, features contestants who work to deduce specific words using a series of clues. A recent episode saw contestants attempting to guess how to refer to a person’s behind during one round, resulting in amusing answers.

Butt or Keister?

The official Instagram account for The $100,000 Pyramid shared a clip of the round in question, in which contestants proposed words like “keister” and “butt.” Michael Strahan, visibly amused, responded to the use of “keister” with an entertaining remark: “You don’t say booty, but you say ‘keister.'”

The light-hearted moment on the show sparked laughter from contestants and the audience, highlighting Strahan’s natural humor and rapport with the show’s participants. This incident demonstrated Strahan’s entertaining presence as the show’s host and further endeared him to fans.

Aside from his hosting duties on The $100,000 Pyramid and producing acclaimed documentaries like BS High, Michael Strahan has showcased his versatility in various areas of entertainment. Recently, he was a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars during Motown Night, where he shared his experiences and enthusiasm for the show. Strahan’s charisma and natural ability to connect with the audience made the episode memorable.

During his appearance on Good Morning America, Strahan discussed his time as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars and expressed his willingness to participate in the show once again. This dynamic and unexpected role in his career underscores Strahan’s multifaceted talent and his continuous pursuit of new opportunities.

The Critics Choice Documentary Awards will soon reveal the winners in various categories, honoring the most exceptional documentaries in the industry. Whether BS High emerges victorious or not, its nomination serves as a testament to its impact, and the documentary continues to gain recognition and acclaim. Meanwhile, Michael Strahan’s presence on The $100,000 Pyramid continues to entertain and engage audiences, keeping his fans eagerly anticipating what he will do next.