Longtime WGN Personality Dead at 91: RIP to Orion Samuelson

Orion Samuelson, the longtime voice of farm reporting on WGN Radio, has died at the age of 91, ending a broadcasting career that spanned more than six decades.

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Samuelson died on March 16, 2026, at his home in Huntley, Illinois, as reported by WGN Radio. His death marks the loss of one of the most influential figures in agricultural journalism, a broadcaster widely trusted by generations of farmers across the United States.

Samuelson joined WGN in 1960 and remained its chief farm broadcaster until his retirement in 2020, completing a remarkable 60-year tenure. Over those decades, he delivered daily farm reports, market updates, and commentary that helped shape decisions across rural America.

Orion Samuelson Had Agricultural Roots

Born on March 31, 1934, on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, Samuelson drew on his early agricultural roots to inform his reporting. He developed a reputation for explaining complex agribusiness issues in clear, accessible language, earning him the nickname “the voice of agriculture.”

Throughout his career, Samuelson covered major developments in farming, trade, and rural policy. He also reported on historic moments beyond agriculture. While on air in 1963, he delivered news of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, showcasing his role as a trusted broadcaster during pivotal national events.

His influence extended far beyond radio. Samuelson hosted and contributed to programs such as U.S. Farm Report and This Week in Agribusiness, reaching audiences on television as well as radio. He interviewed world leaders, traveled internationally, and met multiple U.S. presidents over the course of his career.

Samuelson received numerous honors, including induction into the Radio Hall of Fame in 2003, recognizing his contributions to broadcasting and agriculture.

Colleagues and listeners remembered him as a steady, authoritative voice who brought clarity and credibility to farm reporting. Many credited him with elevating agricultural journalism and connecting rural communities to national and global developments.

Samuelson’s legacy endures through the countless broadcasts that informed and guided listeners for generations, securing his place as one of the most respected figures in American radio history.