Longtime NFL Star Secretly Got Married a ‘Couple Months’ Ago

A longtime NFL star revealed that he secretly got married a “couple months” ago as he sports a wedding band during a recent press conference.

While speaking to reporters on June 10, Aaron Rodgers revealed that the wedding had taken place earlier this year. However, he didn’t go into further detail about when the ceremony occurred and who his bride is.

Rodgers revealed he was dating a woman named Brittani in late 2024. While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, the famed quarterback spoke about the holiday stress caused by the delayed arrival of a package for his girlfriend.

“There was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t showed up yet,” he explained. “I was waiting on this to show up, it showed up today.”

McAfee himself appeared to look surprised about the comment, as he didn’t seem to know that Rodgers was dating someone.

AJ Hawk, McAfee’s co-host and Rodgers’ former teammate from the Green Bay Packers, jokingly asked if he was dating Britney Spears.

“Not Brittany Spears,” Rodgers answered. “No, this is Brittani with an ‘i.'”

Brittani is noticeably private and doesn’t even have social media accounts. Rodgers also noted that his girlfriend doesn’t watch The Pat McAfee Show. As the co-hosts poked fun at him for being “in love,” Rodgers added, “It’s a good feeling, boys. It is.”

The NFL Star Announced He’s Married Shortly After One of His Exes Called Her Relationship With Him ‘Emotionally Abusive’

The news about Aaron Rodgers’ marriage comes just after the NFL star’s ex-girlfriend, Danica Patrick, called their relationship “emotionally abusive.”

During her appearance on The Sage Steele Show, the retired race car driver was asked what the “most amount of pain” she ever experienced in her life was.

“The breakup with Aaron in 2020,” she stated. “Because it was sudden, it felt like. It was my life. So, like when you live with somebody, it’s your whole life. And because the nature of the relationship was emotionally abusive, so that wore me down to nothing.”

She then said, “People could never imagine that I would lack… any confidence or belief in the simple things about who I am. Everything was torn to bits.”

Steele then asked Patrick if she had known “at the time” that the relationship was “emotionally abusive” or if she realized it “in hindsight” after she “recovered and [had] gotten to know” herself again.

“Hindsight,” the former race car driver answered. “I ignored it, but in real life, it was just like I just feel like – I would say all the time, ‘I’m built for hard things. I can handle hard things.’ And so I just saw it as a hard thing.”