‘The View’ Host Stranded After Volcano Erupts

Longtime The View host Whoopi Goldberg was forced to miss the show after she was stranded in Sicily due to a volcanic eruption.

Videos by Suggest

During the July 6 episode of The View, co-host Joy Behar revealed why Goldberg, as well as Ana Navarro and Sara Haines, were absent from the Hot Topics table.

“Hello, everybody. So you may be asking, ‘Why am I here on a Monday?’ I asked myself the same question,” she revealed. “But [producer] Brian [Teta] begged me to come in — on his knees, where he belongs. Why? Because we are down three cohosts today.”

Fellow co-host Alyssa Garah Griffin joked that the show’s hosts were “dropping like flies” just before the show shared a pre-taped video of Goldberg.

“I am in Sicily right now,” Goldberg shared in the video. “And Mount Etna, who is one of our active volcanoes here in Italy, decided to go off today.”

She further shared, “We have spent most of the day trying to get back to the United States, and all of the airports are closed here. So I will be back as soon as I can.”

“I know that we got all kinds of stories about our different vacations,” Goldberg continued. “Well, I think my story just takes the cake. A volcano ate my homework!”

Behar then spoke about Haines and Navarro’s absences.

“Ana is stuck in Miami because of weather. It’s always hot there, what’s the problem?” she said. “Sara is dealing with storm damage. How many people are dealing with storm damage? Anybody in this group? No, just Sara!”

A Special Guest Co-Host Appears on ‘The View’ to Cover For the Three Missing Hosts

Meanwhile, Behar announced that comedian and actress Michelle Buteau was stepping in as a guest co-host on the show.

“We want to thank our special guest who was roused out of her sleep this morning at 6 a.m. to come in and help us: the actress and comedian, Michelle Buteau,” she declared.

Although she was slated to appear on the July 6 episode as a guest, Buteau stated that the guest co-host appearance was the “best booty call” she’s ever gotten.

“Now, I’m a host! This is not how I thought it would happen, but I’m so glad it did,” she said. “Hi everyone, welcome to The View! A volcano had to go off before you guys asked me to come here, I love it!”

Before the episode aired, Navarro took to Instagram to share a video explaining her absence.

“So I’m sorry I won’t be there tomorrow. I’m sure the other ladies will have great, insightful things to say,” she stated. “Take a little time to enjoy The View without me.”