Celebrity and Boyfriend Murdered in Their Sleep, Investigation Underway

An investigation is underway after the shocking murder of Costa Rican celebrity influencer Gabriela de los Ángeles Sanarrusia Chavarría and her boyfriend, Jorge Isaac Agüero.

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According to La Nación, Chavarría and Agüero were asleep when multiple men broke into their home in the early hours of Saturday. After fleeing the scene, the suspects reportedly set fire to a nearby vehicle.

CR Hoy reports that the double murder was reported at approximately 3:19 a.m. A vehicle was reported fleeing the scene at high speed.

Local law enforcement believes the murders were motivated by retribution. However, they are continuing the investigation to determine the official motive. As part of the investigation, Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Department removed the bodies and collected ballistics evidence.

Further details, including the official cause of death for either Chavarría or Agüero, have not been revealed at this time.

Chavarría, who has 100,000 followers, took to her social media accounts less than a day before the murders to share a throwback video of her daughter. “When did you grow up so much, my baby?” she wrote.

The murders also occurred just days after the influencer celebrated her 29th birthday. Chavarría is survived by her daughter.

Gabriela de los Ángeles Sanarrusia Chavarría Was Said to Be Involved in Other Attacks Before Her and Her Boyfriend’s Murders

CR Hoy further reports that Chavarría had been involved in other attacks before her and Agüero were murdered.

One of the incidents occurred in the Irving neighborhood on May 12. During that incident, one person died and four people were injured after someone fired at least 30 shots. Both Chavarría and Agüero survived the incident.

One of the victims was reportedly related to Agüero.

Chavarría also survived an incident on July 28, 2025, in the Felipe Pérez neighborhood in Liberia.

Chavarría’s former partner, Juan Carlos Cruz, was killed in April 2024 during a triple homicide within the same neighborhood. Cruz was named a person of interest for an alleged crime of migrant smuggling. His brother Wilber, also deceased, was under investigation for alleged drug trafficking.