Incident With ‘Deranged Man’ Was Reported Outside Taylor Swift’s Wedding

It’s not a wedding day without some form of drama, and it appears Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were no exception.

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According to TMZ, an incident involving a “deranged man” occurred outside the venue just before the couple’s big event on Friday. Witnesses said that 100 people had been gathering for a dinner when the alleged man tried to run from New York Police Department officers to go inside Penn Station.

It was noted that the man was not trying to get inside Madison Square Garden, where employees were preparing for Swift and Kelce’s wedding.

Sources further revealed that the man didn’t get very far due to the intense security outside of Madison Square Garden. Although he was hostile, the man notably never got violent during the incident.

A video showed officers grabbing the man and escorting him away from the area. He was later transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported.

Sources added that the man was not arrested or charged.

Who Attended the Swift and Kelce Wedding?

An estimated 1,000 guests attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding on Friday. But who was among those who managed to snag an invitation?

PEOPLE reports that among those who were present for the famous couple’s nuptials were celebrities and those who have impacted the couple’s lives personally

Abigail Anderson, Swift’s longtime best friend, was all smiles as she watched the duo exchange vows.

Among the celebrities who attended the event were Kesha, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ashanti, Nelly, Brad Paisley, Brad Pitt, and Camila Cabello. Charlie Day, Stephen Colbert, and Jennifer Lopez were also present.

However, a few celebrities didn’t appear at the event. Swift’s former foe Katy Perry was headlining the Festival Rio Babel in Madrid and was unable to attend. The pop star’s former friends, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry, were not at the wedding. It was previously reported that once-close pals have seemingly had fallouts within recent years.

Although he didn’t attend the wedding, Prince William appeared on Kelce’s podcast New Heights days before the big event.

And, of course, Swift’s longtime enemy, Kanye West, did not receive an invitation. No Kardashian family members attend.