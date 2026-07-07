Legendary Hip-Hop Star Was in Deep Debt When He Died

The estate of Grammy-winning rapper Coolio carried substantial debt at the time of its administration, according to newly reported court documents obtained by TMZ.

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The documents show that the late artist, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., left behind modest cash assets but significant financial obligations. TMZ reported that the estate contains $24,385.60 in a bank account while facing claims that total well into six figures.

According to the filing, estate administrator Jarel Posey listed approximately $140,000 in unpaid state and federal taxes. The documents also identify a creditor claim of roughly $173,000 filed by a woman named Randa Davis. In addition, the estate reportedly owes about $1,400 in outstanding medical bills.

Coolio Owes Over $150,000

The reported liabilities greatly exceed the cash assets disclosed in the probate filing. As a result, questions remain about whether any assets from the probate estate will ultimately pass to Coolio’s heirs.

TMZ noted that Coolio left behind seven children but reported that separate private trusts, if they exist, would not form part of the probate estate.

Coolio died on Sept. 28, 2022, at age 59. He rose to international fame during the 1990s with a string of hit songs, including “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which earned him a Grammy Award and became one of the defining hip-hop tracks of the decade. He also achieved commercial success with songs such as “Fantastic Voyage,” “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New),” and “C U When U Get There.”

Authorities found no drugs or drug paraphernalia near the location where the rapper died. The Los Angeles County medical examiner later ruled that Coolio died from the effects of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine. The report also cited heart disease and asthma as significant contributing conditions.

The newly disclosed probate records provide a clearer picture of the financial condition of Coolio’s estate years after his death. While the court documents outline extensive debts and limited reported cash assets, the probate process will determine how creditor claims are resolved and whether any remaining estate assets become available for distribution under applicable law.